Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens: What banks are offering in Sept

Senior citizens considering fixed deposit (FD) investments will find that small finance banks (SFBs) offer the highest rates — upwards of 8 per cent.

Small finance banks

slice Small Finance Bank offers the highest return: of 8.50 per cent for deposits of 18 months and a day to 18 months and two days. It is followed by Suryoday Small Finance Bank, with 8.40 per cent for five-year deposits. Other notable offers include:

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: 8.15 per cent for two to three years

ESAF Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank: 8.10 per cent on select tenures

Jana Small Finance Bank: 8.00 per cent for deposits above two years to three years, and five years SFBs offer the highest rates for short- to medium-term deposits. Private banks Among private sector lenders, SBM Bank India leads with 8.00 per cent on five-year deposits. Jammu & Kashmir Bank follows at 7.80 per cent for 888-day deposits, while YES Bank offers 7.75 per cent for three to five years. A few others worth noting: RBL Bank: 7.70 per cent (two years and a day to three years) DCB Bank: 7.70 per cent (27 months, select tenures)