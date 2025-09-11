Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Paid ₹65k premium, claim of ₹10k denied: X post sparks insurance debate

Paid ₹65k premium, claim of ₹10k denied: X post sparks insurance debate

A user shared on X, how his ₹10,000 health insurance claim was denied despite paying ₹65,000 in premiums, triggering online outrage.

Purchasing Health Insurance
Purchasing Health Insurance
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
When we buy health insurance, we expect it to offer financial relief in times of medical need. But what happens when even a small claim gets stuck or is denied? A recent social media post has triggered a wider conversation on this very issue.

A Rs 10,000 claim that started it all

On 9 September, X user Nitin Shukla shared that his Rs 10,000 cashless claim was declined by Care Health Insurance. Shukla said he has been paying an annual premium of Rs 65,000 for a Rs 2 crore cover purchased through Policybazaar.
 
“We have had health insurance for about 10-15 years, paid premiums and never made a claim. For 2 years with Care, I paid Rs 1.3 lakh. Yet, even a claim of Rs 10,000 was rejected,” Shukla posted, adding that he felt his cover would be of little use in a real emergency.
 

Insurers and aggregator respond

Care Health Insurance clarified that Shukla’s claim was not rejected but was being processed under the reimbursement route. “Unfortunately, the facts of this case have been misrepresented. Cashless service for the said claim was not registered, and the claim is currently under reimbursement processing with us,” said Manish Dodeja, COO, Care Health Insurance.
 
Policybazaar also stepped in, assuring Shukla that reimbursement would be processed within 24 hours.

 

The takeaway for policyholders

This online debate highlights the importance of:
  • Understanding claim procedures, including cashless vs reimbursement routes. 
  • Reading policy terms carefully, especially exclusions and documentation requirements. 
  • Choosing insurers carefully, looking at claim settlement ratios and customer support.
 
While Shukla’s claim is still under process, the episode underlines a bigger reality: a high sum insured or premium does not guarantee a hassle-free claim. Awareness and timely follow-up remain key for policyholders.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What are the best term insurance plans currently available for young men?

EPFO 3.0 may bring UPI, ATM transactions and higher pensions in Oct

Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens: What banks are offering in Sept

Fund review: ICICI Prudential Medium Term Bond Fund

Your everyday credit card just got better: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank revamp

Topics :health insurance coverBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story