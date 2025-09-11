Paid ₹65k premium, claim of ₹10k denied: X post sparks insurance debate

When we buy health insurance, we expect it to offer financial relief in times of medical need. But what happens when even a small claim gets stuck or is denied? A recent social media post has triggered a wider conversation on this very issue.

A Rs 10,000 claim that started it all

On 9 September, X user Nitin Shukla shared that his Rs 10,000 cashless claim was declined by Care Health Insurance. Shukla said he has been paying an annual premium of Rs 65,000 for a Rs 2 crore cover purchased through Policybazaar.

“We have had health insurance for about 10-15 years, paid premiums and never made a claim. For 2 years with Care, I paid Rs 1.3 lakh. Yet, even a claim of Rs 10,000 was rejected,” Shukla posted, adding that he felt his cover would be of little use in a real emergency.