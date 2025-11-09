₹270 cr in 30 days: DLF Camellias in Gurgaon is India's most elite address

Gurgaon’s most exclusive address is rewriting India’s luxury-real-estate playbook — one record-breaking transaction at a time. DLF’s The Camellias, long favoured by billionaires, industrial families and startup founders, has logged over ₹270 crore worth of apartment sales in just September 2025, according to recent property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

A 14,830 sq ft penthouse in DLF’s The Camellias, originally sold to Rahul Talwar and Ashna Vijay Chopra in 2015 for ₹59.64 crore, has now been registered, attracting a stamp duty of ₹3.57 crore. The apartment includes five parking spaces, according to CRE Matrix records dated September 15, 2025.

Another penthouse, measuring 13,035 sq ft, sold by DLF in 2021 to Chandrika Thatai for ₹51.17 crore, was also recently registered on September 26, 2025, with a stamp duty of ₹2.55 crore. It comes with five parking spaces. Thatai is a co-founder of a fashion accessories brand and a manufacturer and exporter of home textiles, according to her LinkedIn profile. The above two transactions were primary transactions, as per brokers in Gurgaon. In a secondary transaction, Rachna Sawhney sold a 7,361 sq ft apartment to Parmeet Singh Chadha and Gurminder Kaur Chadha for ₹65 crore. The deal, registered on September 24, 2025, included a stamp duty of ₹3.90 crore and comes with four designated parking spaces, according to CRE Matrix records.

In another recent secondary transaction, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Limited purchased a 9,419 sq ft apartment in DLF Camellias from Anuradha Duggal for ₹95 crore. The deal, registered on September 29, 2025, attracted a stamp duty of ₹6.65 crore and includes five car parking spaces, according to the document shared by CRE Matrix. Combined, these deals reflect a unit-size range roughly between 7,300 sq ft and nearly 15,000 sq ft — clearly targeting the ultra-premier tier of the residential market. Gurgaon’s billionaire boulevard is booming British businessman Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia’s purchase of an 11,416 sq. ft. apartment at DLF’s The Camellias for ₹100 crore in 2025 has added another marquee deal to Gurugram’s most exclusive luxury enclave. What stands out about the transaction is not just the value, but the fact that the unit is a first-floor, bare-shell corner simplex — yet it commanded a price typically associated with higher-floor residences that offer panoramic golf-course views. The Camellias — already a favourite among CEOs, family offices and startup founders — continues to act as a bellwether for India’s luxury housing market.

This sale marks the third ₹100-crore-plus deal in the complex. In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for ₹95 crore. In December 2024, Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd bought a penthouse in Camellias through director Rishi Parti for Rs 190 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap showed. Earlier this year, documents accessed by Zapkey showed Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal registering his apartment in The Camellias, purchased three years ago for ₹52.3 crore, adding another prominent name to the resident profile that already includes top industrialists, startup founders and corporate leaders.

Amenities in Camellias include: 9-hole golf course & club

Twin clubhouses, spa, and private dining facilities

Curated concierge services

Art-inspired architecture & landscaped estates

Elite resident profile attracting billionaire-driven demand

Average unit price in recent deals: ₹50–₹90 crore, with ultra-premium penthouses often crossing ₹100 crore. In what could be one of the biggest real estate transactions in Delhi NCR and beyond, a prominent Delhi-based businessman last month purchased four uber-luxury apartments in DLF’s The Dahlias for ₹380 crore. The four apartments span a combined 35,000 sq. ft., redefining modern luxury living at scale. The deal was advised by Rizin Advisory Pvt. Ltd.

As per Kshitij Jain, founder of Rizin Advisory, the buyer had initially been exploring a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, the capital’s most prestigious residential enclave, but ultimately chose to invest in The Dahlias, DLF’s newest ultra-luxury development in Golf Course Road, Gurugram. For wealthy investors, marquee luxury homes like The Camellias serve as: Inflation hedge

Trophy asset with lifestyle reward

Hedge against global uncertainty

Store of wealth with prestige value

Low supply, high-brand-equity asset Typical yield & exit horizon: Rental yield: 2–3% (mostly capital-appreciation play)

Holding horizon: 5–10 years “Properties like The Camellias are effectively India’s modern luxury blue-chip assets — we are seeing sustained demand from globalised Indian wealth,” says a luxury property consultant tracking NCR’s UHNW segment.