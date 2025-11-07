DGCA plans 48-hour free cancellation window: Here's what it costs now

IndiGo: Free 24-hour window, steep penalties closer to departure
Domestic flights
- 72+ hours before departure: Rs 3,000 (Lite), Rs 3,999 (Regular), Rs 2,499 (Flexi Plus)
- 24-72 hours: same as above
- 3-24 hours: Rs 3,500–Rs 4,999 (depending on fare type)
- Less than 3 hours or no-show: full fare forfeited
International flights (sector-dependent; capped at Rs 10,000)
- 72+ hours: up to Rs 6,000 (Lite) / Rs 8,000 (Regular) / Rs 4,279 (Flexi Plus)
- 4-24 hours: up to Rs 10,000 (Regular)
- Less than 4 hours or no-show: 100 per cent fare forfeited
Air India: multiple fare brands, higher for long-haul
- Value: Rs 5,000 (more than three days before)
- Classic: Rs 2,500
- Flex plus: Rs 999
- Premium Economy: Rs 3,500 (Classic) / Rs 500 (Flex)
- Business/First: Rs 1,000 or free
- APAC/Gulf: Rs 8,000 (Value), Rs 6,000 (Classic), Rs 999 (Flex)
- SAARC: Rs 5,000–Rs 2,500
- Europe/UK: up to Rs 20,000
- USA/Canada: about USD 275 (Classic)
- Australia: up to Rs 25,000
Air India Express: low-cost and fixed-fee structure
- 10+ days: 35 per cent of base fare + transaction fee
- 7-10 days: Rs 2,000 + transaction fee
- 72 hours–7 days: Rs 2,500 + transaction fee
- Less than 72 hours or no-show: 100 per cent fare forfeited (taxes refundable)
SpiceJet: simple slabs, optional “Zero Cancellation” add-on
- Within 24 hours (if travel is 7+ days away): free
- More than 96 hours: Rs 3,150–Rs 3,200
- Less than 96 hours: Rs 4,250–Rs 4,275
Akasa Air: two fare types, capped at ticket value
- 72+ hours: Rs 2,250 (Saver), Rs 1,499 (Flexi)
- 24-72 hours: Rs 3,499 (Saver), Rs 2,499 (Flexi)
- Less than 24 hours or no-show: Rs 4,999 or full fare forfeited
- Refunds, minus applicable charges, are credited within 7–10 days.
What this means for passengers
