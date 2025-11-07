DGCA plans 48-hour free cancellation window: Here's what it costs now

The aviation regulator has proposed to change rules for flight ticket refunds, seeking to make the process transparent, faster and fairer for passengers.

Under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s ( DGCA ) draft proposal, passengers who book directly on an airline’s website will get 48 hours to cancel or amend tickets without extra charges. Only the fare difference for a rescheduled flight, if any, will apply. The move aims to prevent excessive penalties and delayed refunds, a frequent pain point for air travellers.

But until these rules are notified, existing charges remain in force. Here’s what it currently costs to cancel or change your flight on India’s major airlines, based on policies published on their official websites as of November 2025.

IndiGo: Free 24-hour window, steep penalties closer to departure According to IndiGo’s cancellation policy page, passengers can cancel tickets for free within 24 hours of booking if travel is at least seven days away. Beyond that, fees depend on fare type and timing. Domestic flights 72+ hours before departure: Rs 3,000 (Lite), Rs 3,999 (Regular), Rs 2,499 (Flexi Plus)

24-72 hours: same as above

3-24 hours: Rs 3,500–Rs 4,999 (depending on fare type)

Less than 3 hours or no-show: full fare forfeited International flights (sector-dependent; capped at Rs 10,000) 72+ hours: up to Rs 6,000 (Lite) / Rs 8,000 (Regular) / Rs 4,279 (Flexi Plus)

4-24 hours: up to Rs 10,000 (Regular)

Less than 4 hours or no-show: 100 per cent fare forfeited Air India: multiple fare brands, higher for long-haul Free cancellation applies only within 24 hours if the departure is seven days away.

Domestic flights Value: Rs 5,000 (more than three days before)

Classic: Rs 2,500

Flex plus: Rs 999

Premium Economy: Rs 3,500 (Classic) / Rs 500 (Flex)

Business/First: Rs 1,000 or free International flights APAC/Gulf: Rs 8,000 (Value), Rs 6,000 (Classic), Rs 999 (Flex)

SAARC: Rs 5,000–Rs 2,500

Europe/UK: up to Rs 20,000

USA/Canada: about USD 275 (Classic)

Australia: up to Rs 25,000 No-shows lose the full fare; only taxes are refunded. Air India Express: low-cost and fixed-fee structure As per Air India Express’s refunds FAQ, the low-cost arm uses a flat system tied to time before departure.

10+ days: 35 per cent of base fare + transaction fee

7-10 days: Rs 2,000 + transaction fee

72 hours–7 days: Rs 2,500 + transaction fee

Less than 72 hours or no-show: 100 per cent fare forfeited (taxes refundable) Refunds are processed within seven days. SpiceJet: simple slabs, optional “Zero Cancellation” add-on According to SpiceJet’s official fee chart: Within 24 hours (if travel is 7+ days away): free

More than 96 hours: Rs 3,150–Rs 3,200

Less than 96 hours: Rs 4,250–Rs 4,275 International routes (Dubai/Bangkok): Rs 4,950–Rs 6,950 depending on timing Passengers can add a “Zero Cancellation” option for around Rs 594 on domestic routes to avoid penalties.

Akasa Air: two fare types, capped at ticket value As per Akasa Air’s cancellation policy, cancellations are allowed up to two hours before departure. 72+ hours: Rs 2,250 (Saver), Rs 1,499 (Flexi)

24-72 hours: Rs 3,499 (Saver), Rs 2,499 (Flexi)

Less than 24 hours or no-show: Rs 4,999 or full fare forfeited

Refunds, minus applicable charges, are credited within 7–10 days. What this means for passengers Free window: Most airlines already offer 24-hour no-penalty cancellations if the flight is a week away. The DGCA’s proposal doubles this to 48 hours, benefitting passengers who book early. No-show caution: Missing a flight without cancelling means losing the full fare.