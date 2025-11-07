As banks, fintechs and government agencies access people’s Aadhaar information, protecting personal data has become a priority. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked all entities holding the information to store it in a secure digital environment called an Aadhaar Data Vault (ADV).

ADV is a dedicated and secured storage system designed to hold information such as Aadhaar numbers or eKYC XML files, which contain details like name, date of birth, gender, address, email ID, and mobile numbers.

The vault works as a restricted access repository, ensuring that Aadhaar numbers are not scattered across multiple databases. Instead, the numbers are encrypted and stored in one place, reducing the risk of leaks or identity theft.

Who has to create Aadhaar Data Vault Under the Aadhaar Act, 2016, UIDAI mandates that all requesting entities that use Aadhaar for authentication must implement this vault. A requesting entity is any organisation or individual authorised to collect Aadhaar details and send them to UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification. In simple terms, if an organisation stores your Aadhaar number or uses it for eKYC verification, it must set up an Aadhaar Data Vault to safeguard that information. Why UIDAI introduced the Aadhaar Data Vault The main goal is to minimise Aadhaar’s digital footprint. The fewer systems that store the actual Aadhaar number, the lower the chance of data breaches. Key benefits include: