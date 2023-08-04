28% GST on online gaming, casinos, horse racing: What it means for players

Citing inadequate revenue generation (11-12%) in after levying GST at 28% on GGR, the GST Council has decided to proceed with the levy at highest rate on the amount paid or deposited with the supplier of online gaming from 1 October. However, the Council has agreed to review the levy after six months.
Moreover, there is a minor respite to players as the government has provided clarity that GST would be leviable only on the initial deposit amount (real money) and not on the value of each bet from the winning amount.
As per the industry's estimate this will lead to a reduction in player activity and consequently reduction in the revenues and profitability of the companies.
" This is a huge shift from the existing practice of the online real money gaming industry, which has been making the payment of GST only on the platform fee," said -Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates.
The GST Council recommended that the valuation of supply of online gaming may be done based on the amount paid or payable to or deposited with the supplier, by or on behalf of the player (excluding the amount entered into games/ bets out of winnings of previous games/ bets) and not on the total value of each bet placed.
What does this mean?
"It implies that GST will be levied only on the initial buy-in, and not on the winnings and the bets placed from the winnings, which will prevent the double taxation," said Jain, explaining this with the following example.
Say a player wants to play with Rs 1 lakh. He will have to pay GST@ 28% i.e. Rs. 28,000 additionally. When he places a bet, he will have to pay the platform fee of, say 15%, amounting to Rs 15,000. Assuming he places the bet and wins Rs 20,000, in which case he is not required to pay GST on this amount again, even if he places another bet with this winning amount.
However, TDS under Income tax at the rate of 30% i.e. Rs. 6,000 will be deducted from this winning amount.
If we look at the final picture, the player invested Rs 128,000 but ended up with Rs. 99,000 only, despite winning Rs. 20,000.
Small players will be discouraged to play
"This might discourage the small players to a great extent and this is why the online real money gaming industry has been frightened ever since the 50th GST Council Meeting," said Jain.
" This would clearly create disruption amongst the professional players. The players would also get attracted towards international gaming platforms so as to earn more money. It is important to understand that the players do not get any benefit of input tax credit of the GST paid by them in any manner inasmuch as that on platform fee, gaming equipment etc and it adds to their costs. Further, the 30% income tax on winning amount will only worsen the situation," explained Arora.
What the GST rule means for online gaming companies: