304% returns on 2018 gold bonds as RBI clears early exit: Details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a premature redemption price for the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2018-19 Series-II . Investors now have the option to redeem their holdings starting October 23, 2025, exactly seven years after the bonds were issued on October 23, 2018.

The redemption price has been fixed at ~12,704 per gram, marking a 304 per cent absolute return over the issue price of Rs 3,146 per gram, excluding the 2.5 per cent annual interest that SGBs pay.

How is the redemption price calculated?

The RBI determines the redemption price based on the simple average of the closing price of 999-purity gold published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for the three working days preceding the redemption date.

For this tranche, the price is calculated using the average closing prices on October 17, 20, and 22, 2025. The resulting redemption value per unit is ~12,704. Investors who bought the bonds online in 2018 received a Rs 50 per gram discount, lowering their purchase price to Rs 3,096 per gram, pushing their absolute return to over 310 per cent. Understanding premature redemption Under the Government of India’s notification for the SGB scheme , investors can opt for premature redemption after the fifth year from the date of issue, but only on the interest payment dates announced by the RBI.