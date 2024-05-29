31 May: Watch movies at PVR INOX for Rs 99 this Friday across 4000 screens

Mark your calendars for Friday, May 31 to experience the magic of the big screen for an unbelievably low price of Rs 99!

On Cinema Lovers Day, movie tickets across participating cinemas will be available for just Rs 99/- per admission. This is your chance to catch the latest releases or revisit your favorite films at a fraction of the usual cost.

The discount comes after a sluggish first quarter for the industry, with both Hindi and other language films failing to capture audience interest. The limited release of Hollywood movies further dampened ticket sales. The ongoing national elections haven't helped, impacting the flow of new releases too.

Cinema Lovers Day this May will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens, including renowned cinemas like PVR-INOX, CINEPOLIS, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, MOVIEMAX, WAVE, M2K, DELITE, and many others.

Booking your ticket is easy! You can choose between online booking on platforms like BookMyShow or going directly to the cinema's website/counter. Remember, the Rs 99 price applies to all movies but excludes premium formats and might have additional online booking charges. To avoid these fees, head to the cinema counter and enjoy your movie!

The specific films playing on Cinema Lovers Day will be announced by participating cinemas. Keep an eye on their websites, social media channels, and official apps for the complete list of titles and showtimes. Follow the hashtag #CinemaLoversDay for all the latest updates and exciting announcements.

Online Platforms: You can conveniently book your Rs 99 tickets through popular online platforms like BookMyShow, PayTM, and Amazon Pay. Additionally, many cinema chains might also offer booking directly on their websites.

What's Included:

All Films: The Rs 99 offer applies to all movies playing on Cinema Lovers Day, regardless of the showtime. This means you have the flexibility to choose any film that interests you.

What's Excluded:

Premium Formats: This offer excludes premium movie formats like IMAX and recliners. If you prefer these formats, you'll have to pay the regular ticket price.

Additional Costs:

Convenience Fees & GST: It's important to note that the Rs 99 price doesn't include any convenience fees or GST (Goods and Services Tax) that are typically added during online bookings. These additional charges can vary depending on the platform you use.

Cost-Saving Tip:

Purchase at Cinema Counter: If you want to avoid convenience fees, you can purchase your Cinema Lovers Day ticket directly at the cinema counter. This way, you'll only pay the advertised Rs 99 price.