'31% women buy homes for investment, only 2% prefer stocks, 12% pick gold'

Real estate emerged as the most preferred investment asset class for 70 per cent women in the second half of 2024, according to a survey conducted by property consulting firm Anarock, against 65% in the second half of 2022 and 57% in the pre- Covid (H2 2019). Women's preference for stock market investment has declined to just 2% in H2 2024, from over 20% in H2 2022.

"Considering the significant decline seen in the stock market in recent months in contrast to the bull run in 2022, women have unerringly picked the winning ticket in housing," said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock.

"The only other asset class that has seen a notable uptick on their wish list is gold, whose popularity among polled women investors has risen from 8% in the H2 2022 survey to slightly over 12% in the H2 2024 edition," noted the survey.

The survey also tracks women homebuyers' budget preferences - in H2 2024 survey. At least 52% women respondents preferred premium or luxury homes priced over Rs 90 lakh. In the H2 2022 survey, about 47% women respondents picked this budget category. At least33% aspiring women homebuyers look for properties priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, while 11% prefer homes priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore. Interestingly, at least 8% prefer to buy homes priced over Rs 2.5 crore.

Demand for newly launched properties is on the rise - over 18% of the survey's women respondents now prefer under-construction homes, against 10% in the H2 2022 survey. Their preference for the instant gratification of ready-to-move-in homes had declined to 29% in the H2 2024 survey, from 48% in H2 2022.

"This is a clear indicator of a strengthening investment approach among India's women property buyers. It also highlights that the fact that most new launches are by large and listed developers gives them confidence to back cheaper under-construction properties with an eye on future profit," added Puri.

Here are the key highlights of the survey:

"With growing independence and higher disposable incomes, women are increasingly coming to the housing market as convinced investors. Our H2 2024 survey finds the end-use-to-investment ratio for women homebuyers at 69:31 against 79:21 in the H2 2022 edition. Even more remarkable is their firm preference for housing over the other popular investment asset classes Indians gravitate to," said Puri.