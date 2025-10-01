31-yr-old Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas India's youngest billionaire

Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old “Chennai boy” behind AI startup Perplexity, has stormed into the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the country’s youngest billionaire, debuting with a wealth of ₹21,190 crore. His rise reflects a major shift in India’s wealth-creation story — from traditional industries to deep-tech and artificial intelligence.
Srinivas, who built a foundational AI model competing globally with established players, embodies how innovation and speed are reshaping wealth trajectories in India. “The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 chronicles India’s shift from a services-centric past to a deep-tech, product-led powerhouse,” said the report, noting Srinivas’s success as a defining marker of this transformation.
He is joined on the youth-driven wealth map by Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (23), who continue as the youngest entrants with fortunes of ₹4,480 crore and ₹5,380 crore, respectively. Other rising names in the under-30 bracket include Rohan Gupta of SG Finserve (26; ₹1,140 crore), Shashvat Nakrani of BharatPe (27; ₹1,340 crore), and Trishneet Arora of TAC Security (30; ₹1,820 crore). At the same age as Srinivas, Ritesh Agarwal of Prism (OYO) also features prominently with ₹14,400 crore, showcasing the global scale of India’s new-age entrepreneurs.
From AI and cybersecurity to retail, solar energy, and hospitality-tech, the 2025 list underscores how India’s youngest billionaires are driving disruption across diverse sectors. Srinivas’s Perplexity debut, alongside the meteoric rise of Zepto’s founders, is a powerful reminder that India’s wealth creation is no longer just about scale — it is about speed, disruption, and global impact.
