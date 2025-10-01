Helmet violations top traffic offences, Delhi rider pays ₹61,000 in 5 fines

Helmet non-compliance is proving to be an expensive habit for Indian riders, according to ACKO’s first-ever Challan Report. Based on millions of data points collected between December 2024 and June 2025, the report reveals that over 10.5 million helmet-related offences were recorded during this period, making up 34.8% of all traffic challans issued.
The findings highlight a worrying trend: one in three riders on Indian roads is riding without a helmet, exposing themselves not just to life-threatening risks but also significant financial penalties.
City-specific data shows Bengaluru leading in repeat offences, with 10.8% of riders holding more than 10 pending challans. Delhi reported the highest incidence rate, with 73% of users having at least one challan. Digital enforcement is also on the rise, with Bengaluru seeing 23% of challans issued through cameras and mobile devices.
The financial impact is notable. In extreme cases, one Bengaluru rider accumulated 89 challans totaling ₹44,500, while Delhi recorded the highest single fines, with one driver paying ₹61,000 across five challans.
“Every challan is more than just a penalty; it is a reminder to drive responsibly. Safe driving habits not only protect lives but also prevent avoidable financial losses," said Mayank Gupta, Vice President – Motor Insurance at ACKO, emphasized:
Here are the highlights:
The report provides an in-depth look at driving behaviour across major Indian cities:
Repeat offenders: Bengaluru tops the list, with 10.8% of users holding more than 10 pending challans, followed by Chennai (8.1%), Delhi (5.7%), Mumbai (4.8%), Pune (3.2%), Kolkata (2.3%), Hyderabad (1.7%), and Ahmedabad (1.6%).
Challan checks: Chennai drivers check their challans the most, averaging five times a month, ahead of Bengaluru (4.12), Kolkata (3.29), Ahmedabad (2.85), and Delhi (2.76). Bengaluru alone saw 14.5 lakh challan checks, with 61% of users found with at least one challan.
High incidence rates: Delhi recorded the highest incidence of challans, with 73% of users found to have at least one challan, followed by Chennai (64%), Mumbai (62%), Bengaluru (61%), and Ahmedabad (61%).
Digital enforcement: Bengaluru leads in digital violations, with 23% of challans issued through cameras and mobile devices.
Top repeat offenders: highest challan counts: The report highlights the most extreme cases of repeated traffic violations:
Bengaluru: One user accumulated 89 challans totaling ₹44,500
Delhi: One user had 19 challans totaling ₹19,000
Ahmedabad: One user had 18 challans
Chennai: One user had 18 challans
Highest fine paid by a single user: Delhi also recorded the highest single fines, with one driver paying ₹61,000 across 5 challans, followed by another Delhi user paying ₹60,500 for 4 challans, and a Noida user paying ₹31,000 for 2 challans.
Disclaimer: This analysis is based solely on challan checks performed by users on the ACKO app between Jan and Jun 2025. It does not represent official challan database records from state or national RTO systems and may underrepresent users who did not check via ACKO.
