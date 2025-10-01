Helmet violations top traffic offences, Delhi rider pays ₹61,000 in 5 fines

Helmet non-compliance is proving to be an expensive habit for Indian riders, according to ACKO’s first-ever Challan Report. Based on millions of data points collected between December 2024 and June 2025, the report reveals that over 10.5 million helmet-related offences were recorded during this period, making up 34.8% of all traffic challans issued.

The findings highlight a worrying trend: one in three riders on Indian roads is riding without a helmet, exposing themselves not just to life-threatening risks but also significant financial penalties.

City-specific data shows Bengaluru leading in repeat offences, with 10.8% of riders holding more than 10 pending challans. Delhi reported the highest incidence rate, with 73% of users having at least one challan. Digital enforcement is also on the rise, with Bengaluru seeing 23% of challans issued through cameras and mobile devices.

The financial impact is notable. In extreme cases, one Bengaluru rider accumulated 89 challans totaling ₹44,500, while Delhi recorded the highest single fines, with one driver paying ₹61,000 across five challans. “Every challan is more than just a penalty; it is a reminder to drive responsibly. Safe driving habits not only protect lives but also prevent avoidable financial losses," said Mayank Gupta, Vice President – Motor Insurance at ACKO, emphasized: Here are the highlights: The report provides an in-depth look at driving behaviour across major Indian cities: Repeat offenders: Bengaluru tops the list, with 10.8% of users holding more than 10 pending challans, followed by Chennai (8.1%), Delhi (5.7%), Mumbai (4.8%), Pune (3.2%), Kolkata (2.3%), Hyderabad (1.7%), and Ahmedabad (1.6%).

Challan checks: Chennai drivers check their challans the most, averaging five times a month, ahead of Bengaluru (4.12), Kolkata (3.29), Ahmedabad (2.85), and Delhi (2.76). Bengaluru alone saw 14.5 lakh challan checks, with 61% of users found with at least one challan. High incidence rates: Delhi recorded the highest incidence of challans, with 73% of users found to have at least one challan, followed by Chennai (64%), Mumbai (62%), Bengaluru (61%), and Ahmedabad (61%). Digital enforcement: Bengaluru leads in digital violations, with 23% of challans issued through cameras and mobile devices. Top repeat offenders: highest challan counts: The report highlights the most extreme cases of repeated traffic violations: