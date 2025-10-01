India records 358 billionaires, Ambani leads with ₹9.5 lakh cr wealth

India’s wealth creation engine continues to accelerate, with a record 358 dollar-billionaires and 1,687 individuals worth over ₹1,000 crore, according to the newly released M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. The 14th edition of the list, compiled by Hurun India in partnership with M3M India, highlights that Mukesh Ambani, 68, chairman of Reliance Industries, has reclaimed his position as India’s richest man, with family wealth pegged at ₹9.55 lakh crore ($105 billion).

Close behind is Gautam Adani, 63, with ₹8.15 lakh crore. In a historic milestone, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 44, chairperson of HCLTech, broke into the Top 3 for the first time, with wealth of ₹2.84 lakh crore, making her India’s richest woman and the youngest among the top 10.

Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025;*New Entrant, - No Rank change. Rank Up Rank Down - No Change * New The report also spotlights India’s new generation of tech billionaires. Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old Chennai-born founder of AI startup Perplexity, entered the list as the country’s youngest billionaire, with wealth of ₹21,190 crore. Meanwhile, Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (23) remain the youngest entrants overall. Key highlights of M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025: 358 billionaires in India – up by 24 from last year, six times the count when the list debuted in 2012.

1,687 individuals with wealth of at least ₹1,000 crore – a net increase of 148 over 2024. Wealth creators added ₹1,991 crore a day during the review period. 58 new billionaires emerged this year – averaging more than one every week. The combined wealth of India’s richest surged to ₹167 lakh crore, equal to nearly half of India’s GDP. The Top 10 alone hold 27% of total wealth, with Ambani and Adani accounting for 12%. Mumbai leads with 451 listers, followed by Delhi (223) and Bengaluru (116). Among the biggest wealth movers, Niraj Bajaj & family of Bajaj Group saw their fortune jump 43% to ₹2.33 lakh crore, making them the year’s biggest gainers. Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan also made his billionaire debut, with a net worth of ₹12,490 crore.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Promoter, M3M India & Chairperson, M3M Foundation, said: “The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 stands as a testament to India’s extraordinary journey of wealth creation, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and resilience across diverse industries. Real estate and self-made entrepreneurs are playing an increasingly pivotal role in shaping India’s growth story.” Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher, Hurun India, added: “India has added 200 billionaires in just five years, and today, their collective wealth equals nearly half of India’s GDP. This year marks a turning point, with tech founders, new-age entrepreneurs, and women leaders reshaping India’s wealth landscape. The rise of Aravind Srinivas and Zepto’s co-founders reflects how speed and disruption are defining the new age of wealth creation.”

The list also saw Cyrus S. Poonawalla of Serum Institute and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group consolidating their positions with strong long-term growth. Among the biggest gainers, Niraj Bajaj & family surged into sixth place with a 43% jump in wealth to ₹2.32 lakh crore, while Azim Premji & family delivered the most dramatic rise, climbing from rank 34 in 2021 to eighth in 2025 on the back of a sixfold increase in Wipro’s value. In contrast, Gopichand Hinduja & family slipped to ninth place as their wealth contracted, while Radhakishan Damani & family rounded off the top 10 with ₹1.83 lakh crore. Overall, the Top 10 reflect a blend of established industrialists, new-age leaders, and India’s increasing global influence in technology, healthcare, and retail.

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 highlights the extraordinary success of Indian-origin professional managers leading some of the world’s largest corporations. Topping the list is Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, with an astonishing wealth of ₹50,170 crore, a testament to the immense value creation in global tech. She is followed by Satya Nadella at ₹9,770 crore, riding on Microsoft’s continued growth, and Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks at ₹9,190 crore, reflecting the rising prominence of cybersecurity in the global economy. Their wealth underscores the strong representation of Indians at the helm of global technology companies. Sundar Pichai is at INR 5,810 crore via Google, Indra K Nooyi rises to INR 5,130 crore and Shantanu Narayen registers INR 4,670 crore with Adobe. Closer to home, Ignatius Navil Noronha, the only India-based professional in the top ranks, has built a fortune of ₹6,570 crore through Avenue Supermarts (DMart), showing the resilience of the value-retail sector. The mid-table sees influential leaders such as Ajaypal Singh Banga (₹5,970 crore) and Thomas Kurian (₹5,900 crore), who have grown their wealth through strategic investments. Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai at ₹5,810 crore continues to represent Google’s global dominance, while Indra K. Nooyi (₹5,130 crore) and Shantanu Narayen (₹4,670 crore) highlight the contributions of Indian-origin leaders in consumer goods and enterprise software.