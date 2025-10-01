Deadline to opt for UPS extended; govt employees get more time to decide

Who can opt for UPS

Existing central government employees have been covered under NPS since January 1, 2004.

Past retirees.

Legally wedded spouses of deceased retirees.

How UPS differs from NPS

UPS was notified in January 2025 and became operational from April 1. It blends the certainty of the old pension scheme with the contributory model of NPS.

Key features of UPS:

Guaranteed pension of 50 per cent of average basic pay of the last 12 months (after 25 years of service)

Minimum monthly pension of Rs 10,000

Family pension of 60 per cent for spouses

Inflation-linked dearness relief

Contributory model: 10 per cent employee contribution, 18.5 per cent government share

By contrast, NPS remains market-linked, with payouts varying based on investment returns.

Making a choice

For risk-averse employees, UPS offers predictability and assured retirement income, closer to the old pension model. For those willing to ride market cycles, NPS still promises potentially higher returns in the long run.