37% smallcap earnings boom lifts Nifty-500 to strongest quarter since FY25

- Aggregate earnings for the Nifty-500 universe grew 15% year-on-year, with revenue up 8% and EBITDA rising 12%. But the real story lies in the mid- and small-cap buckets.
- Midcap-150 earnings surged 27% YoY, far outperforming large caps.
- Smallcap-250 earnings jumped an even stronger 37% YoY.
- Large caps, in contrast, managed just 10% PAT growth—held back by weak numbers from private banks and the auto sector.
- Oil & Gas: +59% YoY—OMCs alone accounted for 33% of overall incremental earnings.
- NBFCs: +21% YoY, powered by better spreads and lower credit costs.
- Metals: +18% YoY on soft base and improved realizations.
- Cement: PAT up 211% YoY—the second straight strong quarter.
- Telecom: From a ₹2,000 crore loss in 2QFY25 to a ₹3,200 crore profit in 2QFY26.
- Retail: 32% PAT growth amid strong festive demand.
- Real Estate: 22% PAT growth with healthy pre-sales.
- Automobiles: –16% YoY, dominated by a sharp decline in one of the large PV OEMs.
- Private Banks: –3% YoY, despite guidance for NIM improvement in 2HFY26.
- Media: –10% YoY, hurt by ad-spend weakness.
- Nifty-500 earnings grew 12% YoY,
- Midcaps delivered 23%,
- Small caps 19%,
- Large caps lagged at 9%.
- Nearly 46% of Nifty-500 companies reported PAT growth above 15%. Only 14% posted losses or declines greater than 15%
- Nifty Midcap-100 P/E: 28.8× vs long-period average of 23.2×
- Nifty Smallcap-100 P/E: 25.8× vs LPA of 16.8×
- Nifty-50 P/E: 21.2×, only slightly above its LPA of 20.8×.
