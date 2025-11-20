Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Buying your first art? Fine print in tax laws could add to your costs

Buying your first art? Fine print in tax laws could add to your costs

Unexpected expenses and legal requirements may include GST, capital gains tax on resale, and strict paperwork rules

The new Saffronart Gallery at The Claridges
The new Saffronart Gallery at The Claridges
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
People buying their first piece of art feel a sense of aesthetic accomplishment but they should know that such purchases must comply with tax and regulatory rules, financial experts said.
 
“Off-the-shelf sale of a painting or artwork is treated as a sale of goods and attracts 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST),” said Mandar Telang, a chartered accountant and secretary of Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society (BCAS). If an artist is commissioned to create a work and the contract transfers copyright or is treated as a service, the GST rate can jump to 18 per cent.
 
For purchases through galleries or dealers, buyers must show proof of the source of funds for taxation. GST paid for such transactions cannot be claimed back unless the artwork is bought for business use, said Gaurav Jain, partner, direct tax at Forvis Mazars India,
 
The cost of buying an artwork may include GST, insurance, logistics, auction house charges and restoration expenses.
 

Capital gains apply when you sell

 
Under tax laws, artwork is treated as a capital asset, meaning profits from a sale are taxable.
 
“If artwork is sold within twenty-four months, the gains are short-term and taxed at the individual’s slab rate,” said Kinjal Bhuta, chartered accountant and advocate, treasurer, BCAS. “A sale after twenty-four months qualifies as long-term and is taxed at 12.5 per cent.”
 
A painting bought for Rs 5.2 lakh and sold after 30 months for Rs 9 lakh will result in a taxable long-term gain of Rs 3.8 lakh, she said.
 
Shefali Mundra, chartered accountant and tax expert at ClearTax, said that records, such as purchase invoices, payment proof and sale documents, are essential because the tax department may ask for evidence of valuation.
 

Gifts, inheritance and paperwork you must preserve

 
An artwork received as a gift from a non-relative is taxable if its fair market value exceeds Rs 50,000, Jain said. Gifts from relatives, on marriage, or under a will are exempt. In inherited pieces, tax is paid only on sale, using the previous owner’s cost and holding period.
 
Experts emphasised maintaining:
 
  • Invoices and payment proof
  • Certificates of authenticity
  • Provenance papers
  • Insurance documents
  • Gift deeds or will copies
 
Such records help defend valuations and ownership during assessments.
 

Compliance risks new collectors should watch

 
High-value cash transactions are a red flag. “Cash payments above Rs 2 lakh are prohibited and attract an equal penalty,” Jain said. Valuation mismatches, inconsistent paperwork, or unexplained sources of funds can also trigger scrutiny.
 
Mundra noted that subjective pricing in the art market often leads to questions, making clear documentation the safest shield.
 
For first-time buyers, the takeaway is simple: enjoy the art, but maintain the paperwork as carefully as you would for any investment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Term insurance: Best plans and rates available for buyers

Premium

Super top-ups in health insurance: Match deductible with base sum insured

Take cover: Check details, seek written confirmation of terrorism insurance

Vanity economy: As reels proliferate, 'camera-ready' makeup comes of age

Golden Visa searches surge 378% as global investors brace for higher taxes

Topics :BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story