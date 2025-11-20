Take cover: Check details, seek written confirmation of terrorism insurance

The recent blast near Red Fort has highlighted the need for individuals and families to understand whether and how insurance policies cover the risk of terrorism. Buyers should not take terrorism coverage for granted or rely on hearsay but should verify the policy wording.

Term insurance

Most term policies in India cover death due to terrorism. It is generally not an exclusion.

“Exclusions apply only in exceptional cases, such as death occurring due to active participation in war, rebellion, extremist activity, or illegal acts — not for innocent civilians caught in an attack,” says Bhavna Verma, chief and appointed actuary, IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

Most term policies cover terrorism in the base policy, so a separate rider is not required. The only condition that must be fulfilled is that the policy must be active (with premiums paid) at the time of the incident. However, some older plans excluded terrorism, points out Pradeep Funde, senior vice president, Anand Rathi Insurance Broking. At the time of purchase, the buyer must disclose if they are in a high-risk job. “Certain high-risk professions or postings — combat roles, hazardous occupations — require proper declaration so risk can be assessed properly,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan. Claims may face issues if such information was not disclosed.

Verma also points out that high-risk professions, such as military personnel, security contractors, divers, pilots, miners and oil-rig workers may be excluded or charged extra. Coverage may also be rejected or premiums increased for those working in high-risk areas. Those travelling to war zones, conflict areas, or sanctioned regions may also face higher premiums. Why wording matters Understand the policy wordings carefully. “Broad exclusions like war or invasion may or may not include terrorism,” says Funde. If a policy excludes war or invasion but is unclear about terrorism, verify before purchasing. “Check definitions and general exclusions to see if terrorism is treated separately,” says Verma. She adds that customers should seek written confirmation from the insurer. If ambiguity persists, she advises going for a policy where terrorism coverage is clearly stated.

An accidental death rider may make a payout unless it specifically excludes terrorism. Buyers should also check how accidental death riders work in high-risk zones. Again, obtain written clarification to avoid ambiguity. Funde urges buyers to review their policies after all major life changes or relocations. Arora informs that group term insurance may have exclusions depending on the master policy agreement. Health insurance and terror cover Hospitalisation expenses resulting from terror attacks may be covered on an indemnity basis, subject to policy terms and conditions outlined in the policy documents. Once again, checking the policy wording is essential. “Customers should carefully review their policy for exclusions related to specific incidents or location,” says Alok Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Zurich Kotak General Insurance.

Even those living in or travelling to high-risk zones must check clauses related to territorial limits, professional hazards, and high-risk environments. Understand the definitions of the terms used in the list of exclusions. “Carefully reviewing terms such as war, invasion, acts of foreign enemies or hostilities, which often appear in industry exclusion lists, can help avoid surprises at the time of a claim,” says Agarwal. Coverage differs across insurers and products. Therefore, customers should consult their insurance advisor or financial planner for a clear understanding of what’s included and excluded, and whether additional riders may be required for their personal risk profile.

Applicants in high-risk areas should verify whether their location is on the insurer’s exclusion list. “Individuals working in high-risk zones should ask the insurer whether their specific location is on their exclusion list, ask for clarity on whether the policy covers terrorism where they could be an innocent bystander, and confirm whether their profession or occupational role triggers any exclusions,” says Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder of SahajMoney.com. Customers should obtain written confirmation from the insurer stating that coverage applies to their specific location and profession. Carefully go through the list of exclusions. “When reviewing policy documents, look for the exclusions section and search for any mention of terrorism, war, invasion, civil commotion, riots or hostile acts and check whether terrorism is listed under exclusions,” advises Kumar.

Never assume terrorism is covered just because a specific terrorism exclusion clause is not mentioned. “It is better to ask the insurer for clarity on terrorism cover under their policy and request written confirmation stating whether terrorism coverage is included or excluded,” says Kumar. Look for geographic restrictions that specifically name high-risk countries or conflict zones. Finally, identify any professional or occupational exclusions that might apply to your work. Terrorism coverage in home insurance Most retail home insurance policies do not automatically include terrorism cover and treat it as an exclusion unless the insured opts for a terrorism add-on. Some comprehensive packages may provide terrorism cover. Wordings vary across insurers.

“For retail customers, terrorism is usually provided through a rider or add-on to home, shop, office or building insurance. Premiums are modest, and the coverage can be added easily at inception or renewal,” says Narendra Bharindwal, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India (Ibai). Coverage applies only to certified acts of terror and not general unrest. Damage must be caused directly by the terror event. Sub-limits or deductibles may apply. “Losses due to contamination, biological, chemical, or nuclear attacks are typically excluded unless explicitly covered,” says Bharindwal. Insurers may exclude high-risk zones like border districts, Naxal-affected areas, and high-conflict regions. Certain professional categories, such as defence establishments or hazardous industries, may also require underwriting approval.

Residents living near sensitive areas should check for location-based restrictions and consider personal accident riders for terror. Terrorism is distinct from war and is generally defined separately. Buyers should seek written confirmation if the wording appears ambiguous. “If a policy merely lists war or invasion exclusions without mentioning terrorism, it is safer to assume that terror is not covered unless explicitly stated,” says Bharindwal. Licensed brokers can help understand and compare policy wording. Finally, do buy terrorism cover as the cost of adding it is small (0.07 per thousand rupees sum insured for dwellings) relative to the potential loss.