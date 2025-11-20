Term insurance: Best plans and rates available for buyers

If you have dependants who rely on your income, it is a good idea to buy a term insurance plan. While it is not strictly a returns-based investment, a term insurance is a solid strategy for family members. The ideal term plan should have a sum assured equal to at least 10-15 times of income, and have a long tenure. Here is a curation of the best term insurance premiums from Policybazaar for young men under 30 living in a metro.