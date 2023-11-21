Manufacturing tops insolvency cases, real estate a close second

The second quarter saw a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of insolvency cases, while the timeline for resolutions continued to rise, said the report.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The report shows that the share of the various sectors has largely remained constant compared with the year-ago period.
The manufacturing sector accounts for the highest share at 38 per cent of the overall cases, followed by real estate (21 per cent), construction (11 per cent) and trade (wholesale & retail) sectors (10 per cent).
This ruling implies that the personal assets of guarantors can now be utilised to settle outstanding debts owed to creditors
"The recovery rate from personal guarantors currently stands at 5.22%. This rate is anticipated to rise following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling affirming the constitutionality of the IBC provisions regarding Personal Guarantors’ Insolvency Resolution," said CareEdge in a note.
- 88 were withdrawn, rejected or dismissed before the appointment of a resolution professional.
- Resolution professionals were appointed in 991 cases, while 282 cases have been admitted.
- Out of these cases, 90 have been closed, 7 have withdrawn, 62 have been closed due to non-submission/rejection of plans.
- Only 21 have yielded approval of repayment plans and have realised Rs 91.27 crore which is 5.22 per cent of their approved claims.
- 62 cases have been withdrawn/rejected/dismissed.
“The CIRP initiation scaled up rapidly till FY20 and dropped off in FY21 due to the pandemic. In FY22 and FY23, CIRP initiation commenced rising again. In FY23, the number of cases crossed the FY19 threshold, and the growth has continued in Q2FY24,” said CareEdge.
- Only 11 per cent have ended in approval of resolution plans.
- In the second quarter 28.4 per cent remain in the resolution process compared to 31.3 per cent as of the end of the first quarter.
- Notably, 2,249 cases have ended in liquidation (31.9 per cent of the total cases admitted). Meanwhile, 77 per cent of such cases were either Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) cases or defunct.
- Around 14.9 per cent (1,053 CIRPs) have been closed on appeal /review /settled, while 13.4 per cent have been withdrawn under Section 12A.
- A significant number of withdrawn cases (around 54 per cent) were less than Rs 1 crore.
- The primary reason for withdrawal has been either the full settlement with the applicant/creditors (405 cases) or other settlement with creditors (267 cases).
The share has broadly moved to the higher number of days tier, as per the ratings agency. The case with ‘more than 180 days but less than 270 days’ delay is the second largest highlighting the significant delays in the process. Further, the other two categories have a similar share in the current quarter compared to the last quarter indicating that a similar number of cases have commenced in both quarters.