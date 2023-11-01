Jeevan Pramaan Patra: 5 convenient ways to submit your life certificate

There are around 70 lakh pensioners in the country including pensioners from Central Government and Defense personnel. These pensioners get their due pension through Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices etc. Pensioners are required to furnish a life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan Patra to these PDAs in November every year either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate in the prescribed format.



Digital Life Certificates (DLC) offer pensioners a convenient way to authenticate their existence without physically visiting the disbursing agency's office. The service, introduced by the government in November 2014, relies on Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication, enabling pensioners to generate their life certificates digitally.

Here are a few simple ways for you to submit a life certificate from your home:

Aadhaar-based online Digital Life Certification (DLC) - Jeevan Pramaan

The pensioner/ family pensioner who wants to use this online facility for issuing a digital life certificate needs to have an Aadhaar Number. The Aadhaar Number should also be seeded with the Pension Payment Order and bank account of the pensioner by the Pension Disbursing Authority, that is your bank or post office.

The process for issuance of digital life certificates for pensioners is as follows:

Step 1. The pensioner needs to enrol and biometrically authenticate himself/herself using one of the following methods:

(a) The pensioner can download an application for generating a digital life certificate from jeevanpramaan.gov.in on any Android Tablet/Smartphone or Windows PC. The pensioner should also obtain a low-cost fingerprint scanner/iris scanner from the market and plug it into the USB port of the Tablet/Smartphone/PC for biometric authentication by giving his/her Aadhaar number and other details related to their pension bank account.

(b) The Pensioner can also visit a nearby Common service centre (CSC), Bank Branch or any Government office whose details are provided under ‘locate Centre’ on jeevanpramaan.gov.in for biometric authentication.

(c) If the pensioner is already enrolled on the system, he would only be required to give his Aadhaar Number to authenticate his biometric for updating the date of his digital Life Certificate.

Step 2. After the successful submission of the digital life certificate, the pensioner will be sent an SMS on his/her mobile giving the transaction ID. Pensioners can use this transaction ID for downloading computer-generated life certificates from the website www.jeevanpramaan.gov.in for their records.

Life certificate through face authentication

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, in collaboration with UIDAI & MeitY, has launched Face Authentication technology for the submission of Digital Life Certificates of pensioners.

Pensioners can conveniently submit their Life Certificates using the UIDAI Aadhaar-based Face Authentication technology. They can create a Digital Life Certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan mobile application using any Android-based smartphone by capturing a live snapshot of themselves and uploading it online. Here are the steps to follow:

Ensure you have the latest version of the 'Aadhaar Face RD (Early Access) Application,' available for download from the Google Play Store.

Download the 'Jeevan Pramaan' app on your smartphone.

Provide your personal details, including your Aadhaar (UID) number, mobile number, email ID, and more, within the Jeevan Pramaan app.

After entering the necessary information, click on 'Submit.'

You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on both your mobile number and email ID.

Submit the OTP to verify your identity.

Enter the name as it appears on your Aadhaar card and select the scan option when prompted.

The app will request permission for a face scan, which you can grant to complete the process.

Click ‘Yes’ to continue the process.

Now, click on the ‘I am aware of this’ button to proceed with scanning. The app will then scan and record the photo.

After the process is done, the screen will show the submission along with Pramaan ID and PPO no.

Submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)

The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, in association with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and Meity, launched the "Doorstep Service for Submission of Digital Life Certificate by Postman" in November 2020. Pensioners can access this service by downloading the "Postinfo APP" from the Google Play store. IPPB leverages its extensive network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks equipped with smartphones and biometric devices to offer Doorstep Banking Services for Digital Life Certificate generation.

Submission of life certificate through doorstep banking

The Public Sector Banks (PSB) Alliance, comprising 12 public sector banks, extends "Doorstep Banking" services to customers in 100 major cities across India. This service includes the collection of life certificates. A representative from the Doorstep Banking service will visit the pensioner's home. Scheduling this service can be done through a mobile app, website, or a toll-free number.

Submission of Life Certificate Signed by Designated Official

Pensioners can submit a life certificate that has been signed by a "designated official," eliminating the need for personal presence. Paragraph 14.3 of the CPAO-issued Scheme Booklet allows pensioners to be excused from in-person attendance if they submit the required format of the life certificate with the appropriate signatures.