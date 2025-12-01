Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹55 crore in two weeks: Hrithik Roshan family ramps up Mumbai property buys

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan ranks as the third-richest Bollywood actor, following Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, with a net worth of Rs 2,200 crore.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:43 AM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan has invested Rs 28 crore in a premium commercial property at Yura, a Grade A neighbourhood office complex in Juhu, developed by Pecan and Transcon, according to registration documents accessed by Propstack.
 
Hrithik's purchase comes just a few days after this sister and parents acquired commercial property in Andheri West for Rs 27 crore. 
 
Roshan has purchased approximately 7,000 sq ft across two floors located in Wing C of the project under HRX Digitech LLP and Filmkunj (Bombay) LLP. The structure, comprising four storeys in this wing is planned a premium building “one floor per family” concept.
 
These units, situated on the third and fourth floors of Yura Business Park, each range from 769 sq ft to 852 sq ft in carpet area. The seller of the units is Yura Business Park Pvt Ltd, associated with Pecan and Transcon. All ten transactions were registered on November 27.
 
As per the documents, five units were purchased by HRX LLP, where Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan are designated partners. The remaining five units were acquired by Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, where Hrithik and his mother Pinkie Roshan serve as directors.
 
Yura has emerged as a sought-after commercial hub, especially for the residents of Juhu seeking modern workspaces closer to home. Industry sources said the property is strategically located mid-way between the homes of Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, making it well-suited for their office operations given its proximity.
 
Positioned close to Juhu Circle, Yura is a premium mixed-use commercial development offering bespoke workspaces, curated retail, and spaces earmarked for cafés and restaurants. The project highlights seamless connectivity via three metro corridors, Line 1, Line 2A, and the upcoming Line 2B, the new coastal road sea-link, and the western express highway.
 
This purchase follows a similar property spree by the actor’s family just days earlier. Hrithik’s parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, bought five commercial office units for Rs 19.68 crore, while his sister Sunaina Roshan acquired two units for Rs 6.42 crore—all in the same Andheri West locality.
 
Hrithik Roshan ranks as the third-richest Bollywood actor, following Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, with a net worth of Rs 2,200 crore. 
 

Topics :Hrithik Roshan

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

