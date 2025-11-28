Feeling ignored in a family will? Here's how inheritance law sees it

Inheritance disputes can be emotionally draining, especially when a will seems unfair, incomplete or influenced by someone else. Many families assume that inequality in a will is enough to question its validity, but the law sets a far higher bar. Understanding what counts as a “valid objection” can help families act quickly and avoid long, expensive legal battles.

Red flags that families often miss

According to Jyoti Sinha, partner at Khaitan & Co, families frequently overlook subtle but important warning signs because

they are unaware of what the law requires to prove a manipulated will. She explained that deliberate closeness of a particular beneficiary to the testator over time, especially if aimed at influencing decisions, can be an early signal of coercion or undue influence.

Sinha added that other indicators include irregularities in the testator’s signature, the absence of a proper doctor’s certificate confirming mental capacity, and missing initials on overwriting or cancellations. While these do not automatically invalidate a will, they are “indicators of a manipulated will” and should prompt closer scrutiny. Evidence you must collect early Acting promptly is critical. Sinha advised preserving documents that can help establish whether the bequests are natural or suspicious. These include unquestionable samples of the testator’s signature, photographs, correspondence, a timeline of events during execution, and information about the testator’s physical and mental state at the time.

She cautioned that families often underestimate the importance of documents already in their possession. “It is advisable to share all documents pertaining to the testator with your lawyer and let them evaluate its relevance,” she said. How courts assess influence or mental capacity Courts place significant emphasis on whether the testator acted freely and fully understood the consequences of signing the will. Sinha noted that judges examine the circumstances of execution to determine whether the testator was free from illness, intoxication or other factors that impaired judgment. The legal threshold for proving undue influence is “quite high”, she said.