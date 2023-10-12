6 best business ideas under 50,000 to start earning hefty sum today

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and it is a perfect place for those who are willing to realise their entrepreneurial dreams. Hundreds of people are willing to start their own businesses, however, there are two most important things for a successful business, i.e., business ideas and funding.

However, there are many business ideas where you don't need much funding and you can start that business with Rs 50,000 only. In this article, we will share 8 successful business ideas with you that will help you realise your dreams.

6 best Business ideas under 50,000 Cloth Industry India is a country of festivals, and all the festivals are incomplete without new clothes. Not only this, there are many other occasions when one needs new clothes. Hence, the clothing business could be one of the most flourishing businesses in India, where every month there is a festival and the demand for clothes never goes down. Starting a clothing business could be the best business idea under Rs 50,000.

Food Stalls or Food Trucks

Another great business idea with a small investment is starting food stalls or food trucks which is a cost-efficient business. A small food stall doesn't require a variety of dishes to serve, it could sell things, like noodles, momo, chat, or other street food that people love. Food trucks are generally mobile, and they cover various spots in a day expanding their number of customers. However, the food truck business includes one extra cost, i.e., vehicle maintenance.

Tutoring

One of the simplest business ideas is to leverage your skills and teach people what you are good at. You don't need a huge investment to begin tutoring service, all you need is a room where you can set up your business offline, and you can also teach students online through the medium of YouTube or other social media platforms. Start small with low investment, and you can gradually increase your business in the future.

Wedding Planners or Event Managers

Another way to start a successful business is to become a Wedding Planner or an Event manager, where you will plan an event in the most creative way as per the requirement of your clients. It does need some money in the beginning, but the return on the business, thereafter, could be huge. Later on, you can also expand your business to different states with a nominal investment. Wedding planning or event management can have plenty of other business opportunities as well, like catering, photography, decorations, etc.

Pickle making business

Pickles never go out of demand, as we Indians love pickles with our meals. This adds traditional delicacies that we all want to add. As the pickle business is a lengthy process most people prefer to buy it online, hence you have an established audience all you need to do is to develop delicious pickles that everyone loves and market them online.

Youtube

In the digital era, content creators are living the most lavish life as they know the game is all about getting more and more views. People on YouTube are showing their skills, sharing entertainment content, educational content or any other type of content and earning a hefty sum of money. To start your YouTube business, all you need is a good camera, a mic and a skill to demonstrate.