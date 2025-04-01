Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 91,920, silver falls Rs 100 to Ts 1,03,900

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 91,920, silver falls Rs 100 to Ts 1,03,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 84,260

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 84,410.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 91,920 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,03,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 84,260.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 91,920.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 92,070.
 
   

Also Read

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 91,190

jewellery, Gold jewellery

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹90,990; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,05,100

PremiumGold

Indian households' gold stash outweighs reserves with top 10 central banks

Gold

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 89,850, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,01,900

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹89,410, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,02,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 84,260.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 84,410.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,03,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,12,900.
 
US gold prices on Tuesday hovered near a record high scaled in the previous session, as investors remained anxious that US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on all nations might fuel inflationary pressures and impede economic growth.
 
Spot gold held steady at $3,125.34 an ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,128.06 in the previous session.
 
US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $3,160.00.
 
In the previous session, bullion recorded its strongest quarter since 1986 and soared to a historic high above $3,100 per ounce in a rally, marking one of the most significant upswings in the precious metal's history.
 
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $34.09 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.4 per cent to $996.40 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $989.73.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold falls ₹10 to ₹89,280; silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices rise on safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over Trump tariffs

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,610

gold-safe

Gold prices tick up as investors seek safe haven amid US tariff concerns

gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,770

Topics : Donald Trump Gold Gold Prices Silver Prices Silver Gold and silver gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon