Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India ahead of reciprocal tariffs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to remain cautious ahead of the levy of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump from April 2
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Trading in the Indian stock markets is likely to remain cautious ahead of the start of the so-called 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs scheduled to be levied from April 2, 2025. Investors are also likely to keep an eye on other global markets for cues, any further announcement regarding trade tariffs by US President Donald Trump, and trading activities of foreign institutional investors.
In that backdrop, at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,454, around 180 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
According to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates, from a technical perspective, Nifty respected the 100-Days Exponential Moving Average (100-DEMA) support near 23,400 and formed a red candle on the daily chart on Friday's sessions. However, on the weekly scale, the index formed a doji candle, indicating uncertainty.
"The index continues to face resistance in the 23,800–23,810 zone, and a decisive move above 23,810 could extend the rally towards 24,000–24,080, where the 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) is positioned. On the flip side, sustaining below 23,400 could lead to further weakness towards 23,200-23,000 levels. Traders should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities," he said.
In other news, investments into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes likely reduced further in March after the 26 per cent M-o-M decline in February, going by the recent trend in MFs' equity-buying data. As of March 26, MFs had deployed a net Rs 8,485 crore in the equity market during March, compared to a net buying of Rs 48,000 crore in February and Rs 57,650 crore in January, shows data from Amfi. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, Desco Infratech IPO will list on BSE SME, and the basis of allotment for Identixweb IPO (BSE SME) will get finalised. Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription window, while Retaggio Industries IPO will enter Day 3 of its subscription window.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reciprocal tariffs will apply to all countries: US President Donald Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the reciprocal tariffs, scheduled for announcement on April 2, will be imposed on "all countries" without exception, quashing any expectations of relief for India. This declaration comes amidst ongoing negotiations between the two nations over tariff concessions under a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
Despite the sweeping nature of the tariffs, Trump assured they would be "generous," adding, "We are going to be much nicer than they were to us." READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Apr 1, 2025: HAL, auto stocks, ABREL, ITC, IndiGo, Gail
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Information technology (IT) major HCL Technologies announced the launch of a new dedicated US subsidiary, HCLTech Public Sector Solutions (PSS), to provide services to state and local government entities, educational institutions, as well as federal civilian and defence agencies. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today, April 1: GIFT Nifty down, Trump tariff, Gold, Auto sales, IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets are poised for a tense start to the new financial year 2025-26 (FY26) amid rising apprehensions about retaliatory tariffs. Reports suggest that US President Donald Trump intends to adopt an aggressive stance on tariffs, targeting multiple sectors without granting any exemptions to any nation. In response, China, Japan, and South Korea are reportedly planning a coordinated strategy to address US tariffs, according to a Monday report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region climbed on Tuesday, tracking gains on two key Wall Street benchmarks as investors awaited clarity on US President Donald Trump’s tariff rollout.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.7 per cent, and the broader Topix was ahead by 0.81 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.52 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq surged 2.57 per cent.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 0.16 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was ahead by 0.51 per cent.
China’s Caixin PMI for March came in at 51.2, surpassing the 51.1 reading forecasted by economists in a Reuters’ poll, and slightly higher than the 50.8 reading in the previous month.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading higher by 0.42 per cent, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates at 4.1 per cent as the country heads to the polls on May 3.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends mixed ahead of April 2 tariffs levy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street stocks closed mixed on Monday overnight, amid trade tariff related uncertainties.
The S&P 500 clawed back earlier losses to add 0.55 per cent and close at 5,611.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 417.86 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 42,001.76, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.14 per cent and closed at 17,299.29.
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
