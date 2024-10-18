Most young Indian investors prefer digital gold over traditional: Survey

Most young Indians prefer digital gold platforms when they invest in the precious metal because of ease of access and convenience, according to a survey.

Moneyview, a fintech company, conducted the survey among 3,000 respondents. High-income groups prefer physical gold purchases but the middle class is "rapidly embracing" digital, it said. This shift is pronounced in urban areas where digital literacy and internet access is better.

What is digital gold

Digital gold is a virtual method of buying and investing in the yellow metal without having to physically hold the gold. You can buy it online. And, the minimum buy or sell value is one rupee.

As many as 65 per cent of millennial respondents said they prefer digital gold over physical. At least 75 per cent of respondents under 35 favour digital gold, citing liquidity and convenience.

As many as 85 per cent view gold as a valuable asset for wealth preservation and 70 per cent believe it is a safe asset that inculcates savings habits, according to the survey.

“Digital gold is revolutionising the way people invest in this timeless asset. The ease of access, lower entry barriers and enhanced security make digital gold a highly convenient and valuable option for today's investors,” said Sushma Abburi, chief business officer at Moneyview.

Reasons for digital gold’s popularity

Fractional ownership: Over half of the respondents appreciate the ability to purchase gold in small amounts.

Assured purity and insured storage.

Affordable investment options, including systematic investment plans.

Real-time purchasing without physical storage concerns.

While urban consumers are leading the adoption of digital gold, rural areas are gradually warming up to the idea. Traditional preferences for physical gold are being challenged as mobile apps and fintech platforms make digital gold more accessible to rural consumers.

More than half of the respondents said that the ability to purchase gold in fractional amounts through digital platforms is one of the most lucrative features driving them towards changing their investment habits.