LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to bowl first
The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Match number 13 of IPL 2025 saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Both teams head into this match with a win under their belts. PBKS emerged victorious in a thrilling high-scoring encounter against Gujarat Titans at their home ground, while LSG delivered a dominant performance to crush Sunrisers Hyderabad on their turf. After a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals, LSG bounced back strongly, while PBKS will be aiming to extend their winning streak.
The match promises an exciting contest as both sides boast world-class players. LSG features top talent like Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and Mitchell Marsh, while PBKS counters with key players such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Glenn Maxwell. Fans can expect a tight contest between bat and ball, potentially leading to a nail-biting finish.
IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact player: Akash Singh
Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact player: Nehal Wadhera
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live toss:
The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast:
The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the LSG vs PBKS match with English commentary.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live streaming:
7:20 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as the anticipation builds up for the first clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
7:11 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss!
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has decided to bowl first against LSG in Lucknow.
6:45 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than fifteen minutes away from the coin toss as LSG look to get their first win at home this year.
6:35 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Punjab eyeing 2nd win!
Shreyas Iyer and co. will be looking to get their 2nd consecutive win in this campaign as they travel to Ekana stadium. Punjab defeated Gujarat in their opening game.
6:25 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats
LSG vs PBKS H2H Overall:
Total matches played: 4
LSG won: 3
PBKS won: 1
N/R: 0
6:15 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer captaincy in IPL!
Captaincy stats:
Total matches: 71
Matches won: 41
Matches lost: 29
N/R: 1
Win percentage: 58.57
6:05 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Lucknow host Punjab!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and PBKS. Rishabh Pant and co. will host Punjab at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:01 PM IST