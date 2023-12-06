Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 80% of all term deposits are in the Rs 1.5-10 mn range, 60% from metros

80% of all term deposits are in the Rs 1.5-10 mn range, 60% from metros

At least 50 per cent of the deposits are still in the 7-8 per cent interest rate bucket. This has seen a 10 percentage points increase in the first quarter of fiscal year 24.

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Eighty per cent of the overall term deposits are either in Rs Rs 1.5 million to Rs 10 million range, and are primarily mobilised in the one to three-year bucket window, revealed a study by Kotak Institutional Equities. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


At least 50 per cent of the deposits are still in the 7-8 per cent interest rate bucket. This has seen a 10 percentage points increase in the first quarter of fiscal year 24.

"We should see deposit rates peaking over the next two quarters as the re-pricing cycle is still not fully complete," said MB Mahesh, CFA at Kotak. 

The share of individuals in the overall term deposits is marginally lower quarter on quarter at 50 per cent of the overall term deposits.

Consumers continue to exhibit a strong preference to place deposits in the one to three-year category. A part of it can probably be explained by the interest rates offered where the interest rate differential is probably pushing back consumers in placing longer-term deposits. Lenders are also a lot more comfortable in this bucket given that the linkages to loan yields are getting broken with the introduction of EBLR-linked loans, said the study. 

"Comparison of current term deposit interest rates and the headline rates offered by banks suggests that we are moving closer to peak deposit rates for the system. It is still not complete and we probably have a couple of quarters before rates have peaked," said Ashlesh Sonje, CFA at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Moreover, 45 per cent of the term deposits from individuals come from metropolitan markets whereas 75 per cent of term deposits from non-individuals comes from metropolitan markets.

At least 60 per cent of the overall term deposits come from metropolitan and 20% from urban markets.

At least 70 per cent of individual deposits are <Rs1.5 mn ticket size while 85 per cent of non-individual deposits is >Rs10 mn ticket size.



The recent RBI update on quarterly deposits on term deposits shows that public banks have 60 per cent share in deposits but have lost 200 bps since the fourth quarter largely to private banks. 

Market share break-up of deposits across banks, March fiscal year-ends, 4QFY23-2QFY24


Private banks have a marginally higher concentration of deposits in metropolitan markets compared to public banks. 

Mutual funds and fixed deposits are the most popular financial investments amongst Indians, according to a survey conducted by BankBazaar. The saving or investment pattern of people suggests that 54 per cent of people prefer to invest money in mutual funds, while 53 per cent prefer Fixed Deposit schemes. It may be noted that 77 per cent of people still prefer to invest money in savings accounts.

Also Read

Watch out! Some big banks are reducing FD rates and increasing loan rates

Small banks vs private/PSU banks: Where should you lock your money?

Deposit growth hits 6-yr high on Rs 2000 note withdrawal, higher FD rates

FD rules tweaked: Premature withdrawals allowed for deposits up to Rs 1 cr

Company fixed deposit interest rates, tenure range explained in chart

All you need to know about new DSP Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index Fund

Infra, manufacturing, utilities to be biggest beneficiaries of bull market

NPS: Select and switch fund managers based on long-term performance

With both stocks and gold on fire, is yellow metal the new multi-bagger?

Credit rules festive sales, 3 out of 4 products sold through no-cost EMIs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fixed deposits

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story