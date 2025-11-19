₹92 lakh monthly rent! DHL takes 4.2L sq ft warehouse on lease in Bhiwandi

In one of the largest warehousing leases of the quarter, DHL Supply Chain has taken 417,735 sq. ft. of industrial space on lease at One Samruddhi Park, located in Amane along the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The lease agreement, shared by data analytics platform CRE Matrix, was registered on November 7, 2025. The property has been leased from Merriment Properties Private Limited at a starting monthly rent of Rs 9.19 lakh, translating to ₹22 per sq. ft. The transaction includes a security deposit of ₹2.76 crore. Key Terms of the Lease Lease Period: 36 months

Handover Date: October 1, 2025 Rent-Free / Fit-Out Period: 30 days from handover Lock-in Period: 9 months The warehouse is part of the booming Bhiwandi logistics belt, which continues to attract global supply chain players due to its connectivity to Mumbai, JNPT, and the rapidly developing Samruddhi Mahamarg corridor. Industry trackers note that Grade-A warehousing demand in Thane and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has remained resilient, driven by 3PL, e-commerce, FMCG, and auto sectors. Large occupiers like DHL have been consolidating and expanding to meet higher fulfilment requirements and faster turnaround expectations. The deal underscores the strengthening appetite for modern warehousing infrastructure, with Bhiwandi continuing to maintain its position as one of India’s most active logistics hubs.