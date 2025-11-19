Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹92 lakh monthly rent! DHL takes 4.2L sq ft warehouse on lease in Bhiwandi

₹92 lakh monthly rent! DHL takes 4.2L sq ft warehouse on lease in Bhiwandi

The property has been leased from Merriment Properties Private Limited at a starting monthly rent of Rs 9.19 lakh, translating to ₹22 per sq. ft. The transaction includes a security deposit of ₹2.76 c

DHL, logistics, DHL express
The Indian warehousing segment has been booming amid demand from e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) players.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In one of the largest warehousing leases of the quarter, DHL Supply Chain  has taken 417,735 sq. ft. of industrial space on lease at One Samruddhi Park, located in Amane along the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The lease agreement, shared by data analytics platform CRE Matrix, was registered on November 7, 2025.
 
The property has been leased from Merriment Properties Private Limited at a starting monthly rent of Rs 9.19 lakh, translating to ₹22 per sq. ft. The transaction includes a security deposit of ₹2.76 crore.
 
Key Terms of the Lease
 
Lease Period: 36 months
 
Handover Date: October 1, 2025
 
Rent-Free / Fit-Out Period: 30 days from handover
 
Lock-in Period: 9 months
 
The warehouse is part of the booming Bhiwandi logistics belt, which continues to attract global supply chain players due to its connectivity to Mumbai, JNPT, and the rapidly developing Samruddhi Mahamarg corridor.
 
Industry trackers note that Grade-A warehousing demand in Thane and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has remained resilient, driven by 3PL, e-commerce, FMCG, and auto sectors. Large occupiers like DHL have been consolidating and expanding to meet higher fulfilment requirements and faster turnaround expectations.
 
The deal underscores the strengthening appetite for modern warehousing infrastructure, with Bhiwandi continuing to maintain its position as one of India’s most active logistics hubs.
 
Last month, DHL Logistics renewed its lease for a warehousing space of 3.17 lakh square feet in Panvel, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for a monthly rent of ₹1.8 crore in an asset owned by CapitaLand India Trust.
 
According to lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, DHL has leased the space for another five years with an annual rent escalation component of 5 per cent. DHL will be paying a rent of ₹56.7 per square foot per month initially.
 
The Indian warehousing segment has been booming amid demand from e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) players.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why you need 3 bank accounts - not one - to take control of your money

Premium

Term insurance: Pick insurer with consistently high claim settlement ratio

'Luxury homes drive Bengaluru realty but ultra-premium shows early fatigue'

Silver may climb to $62: Emkay Wealth says ETFs beating physical silver

'Like art': Patient brushstrokes that reshaped techie-artist's finances

Topics :warehouses in India

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story