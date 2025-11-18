Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 'Like art': Patient brushstrokes that reshaped techie-artist's finances

The story of Balpreet Singh, who found that the patience needed for art also builds lasting financial stability

Balpreet Singh
Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
The path to build financial stability is rarely linear. Sometimes it is shaped by career decisions, sometimes by life outside work, and in a few unusual cases, by what happens on a canvas. This is one such story.
 
Balpreet Singh, 27, works as a software quality engineer at Infosys and paints in his spare time, a combination that has quietly shaped both his creative life and his approach toward money.
 
Singh grew up in a middle-class household where money rules were simple- save first, spend later. In his early working years, most of his income went into daily expenses and art supplies, until he gradually began setting up a disciplined saving routine. His first investments were small SIPs started soon after he joined the workforce. Over time, he built a more structured approach to budgeting and balancing lifestyle costs, including of that being an artist.
 
Singh, in an online interview with Amit Kumar, spoke about how his financial habits evolved and why patience and process matter in both art and money. Edited excerpts:
 
A modest salary, a big dream and art
 
“When I joined Infosys as a fresher, I honestly didn’t think much about money,” he says. The early salary felt modest, but independence was exciting. Art had always been part of his life, passed down from his father and grandmother, but no one in his family ever pursued it professionally. It remained personal.
 
Corporate life brought routine- nine-hour days, meetings, deadlines. “If you’re lucky to have a supportive manager, you can manage your time well,” he says. He often finishes his core work before lunch, spending the second half of the day on art. “My managers know this, and they’ve never had a problem because my work speaks for itself.”
 
For four years, he has lived this dual identity, disciplined at work, expressive afterward. But money management entered the picture only when life nudged him towards responsibility.
 
Living alone and learning independence
 
The shift came gradually. Moving into a PG made him confront groceries, rent, bills and the quiet pressure of not asking parents for money after a certain age. “Once you cross 23 or 24, you feel awkward asking for financial help,” he says. Financial independence became a necessity.
 
At home, he only heard the traditional advice- save for the future. “It’s good advice,” he says, “but disturbing your present for the sake of the future isn’t ideal either.” He wanted balance.
 
Art influenced this too. “Art supplies are my weakness. I can skip a meal, but if I need a specific shade of colour, I’ll buy it.” Each commissioned artwork came with an advance, which he would immediately use to buy materials, slowly building what he calls his “treasure chest”.
 
Life, work and passion together pushed him to rethink money.
 
Small categories, quarterly spending and a gym-like mindset
 
Change didn’t come from complicated tools. It came from structure.
 
“We all dream of buying something big someday,” he says. Consistent saving for 2–3 years helped him inch closer to long-term goals, but the real shift came when he broke money into manageable categories.
 
He created mini-budgets for art supplies, clothes, cosmetics and gym expenses -- usually Rs 500– Rs 1,000 a month. “At the end of every quarter, I use those savings to buy what I need.” The habit, he says, is inspired by his mother’s quiet, disciplined money management.
 
For long-term goals, he turned to SIPs and mutual funds. His metaphor for investing is telling- “Investing is like going to the gym. At first, nothing changes. Then one day you notice four-pack abs, then six. That excitement keeps you consistent.”
 
His philosophy is simple- balance, not deprivation.
 
What painting taught him about money
 
Some money lessons came from brushes.
 
“Only a patient person can truly succeed,” he says. Even simple artwork takes time, you build layer by layer. Mistakes happen, some require starting over. “If you make a financial mistake, fall for a scam or choose a bad investment, you start again. But the second time, you’re wiser.”
 
For him, financial strength also builds in layers- basic savings, small categories, short-term goals, long-term investing.
 
More confidence, more clarity, more calm
 
“The biggest change is how balanced I feel,” he says. Cutting down on impulse purchases took effort, but emotional stability followed. “As an artist, I need a calm mind to create. Saving money helps with that.” With finances under control, work feels smoother, creative blocks have eased and even his family worries less. “They can see everything is planned.”
 
Freedom to create
 
His favourite change is the art budget. It gives him structure without restricting creativity. “It lets me experiment without feeling guilty or irresponsible.”
 
His message to anyone juggling a tech job and a passion:
 
“You don’t need three hours a day. Even 40–60 minutes of art, a few times a week, can release stress.” He urges people not to chase perfection: “Just start.”
 
The habit, he says, even saves money. “Instead of spending on movies or random hangouts, you put your energy into something meaningful.”
 
One golden rule
 
“Make your own mistakes first and then seek guidance,” he says. Once you understand money, track expenses, start SIPs and build your own rhythm.
 
“Financial awareness isn’t just about saving. It’s about knowing your relationship with money and using it to support both your present and future.”

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

