Why you need 3 bank accounts - not one - to take control of your money

For most Indians, managing money begins and ends with a single bank account. Salary comes in, bills go out, savings get mixed with spending, and financial goals often remain unclear. But a the solution is surprisingly simple: stop using one bank account for everything.

Financial planner Vijay Maheshwari in a LinkedIn post said the smartest way to regain control over your money is to maintain three separate bank accounts, each with a distinct purpose — stability, growth, and lifestyle. The system is easy to set up and even easier to follow, yet dramatically improves budgeting discipline, investment consistency, and long-term wealth creation.

1. The Savings Account: For Stability This is the anchor account — the one where all your income lands. Here’s what it should do: Hold your emergency fund and liquid cash

Allow short-term surplus to sit in a savings-linked FD if needed

Transfer out excess money to the other two accounts

The focus here is stability. By keeping emergency funds separate, you avoid accidental spending. Choosing a bank that offers competitive savings and FD rates helps reinforce the habit. 2. The Investment Account: For Growth This account exists solely to grow your wealth. It funds:

Monthly SIPs in mutual funds

Contributions to other investments

An ‘Opportunity Fund’ — cash ready for market dips or sudden good investments By separating your investments from your everyday banking, you ensure your long-term goals don’t get compromised by short-term spending needs. This account automates discipline: once the money moves here, it is meant to grow, not be touched. 3. The Expense Account: For Lifestyle Every monthly bill should be paid from this account — rent/EMI, groceries, household needs, transport, clothing and daily expenses. This account acts like a personal CFO: It gives you a clear view of your spending habits

Helps prevent lifestyle creep

Ensures you never dip into savings meant for emergencies or investments

When expenses exceed your limit, you feel it immediately — a natural brake that stops overspending.



This three-account method works because it mirrors how businesses manage cash flow — by allocating funds into silos. It ensures your financial life runs on a system rather than impulse. The formula is simple: