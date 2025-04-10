Home / Finance / Personal Finance / $998 per day: US targets immigrants who ignore deportation orders

$998 per day: US targets immigrants who ignore deportation orders

US has also warned that property could be seized if the fines are not paid

illegal immigrants caught at US
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the latest attack on migrants, the Trump administration has brought back a rarely enforced law to fine undocumented individuals up to $998 a day if they remain in the United States after receiving a deportation order. Officials have also warned that property could be seized if the fines are not paid.
 
“Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to self-deport and leave the country now. If they don’t, they will face the consequences. This includes a fine of $998 per day for every day that the illegal alien overstayed their final deportation order,” the US Department of Homeland Security posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.
 
The law, introduced in 1996, was first enforced in 2018 under Donald Trump’s presidency. The administration now plans to apply the fines retroactively for up to five years, which could push individual penalties above $1 million.
 
Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed the government would also pursue property seizures from those who fail to pay. “If they don't, they will face the consequences,” said McLaughlin. “This includes a fine of $998 per day for every day that the illegal alien overstayed their final deportation order.”
 
Impact on Indian immigrants
 
Indians make up one of the largest undocumented groups in the US. Pew Research Center estimated 725,000 undocumented Indians in 2022, ranking them third after Mexicans and Salvadorans. The Migration Policy Institute gave a lower figure of 375,000, putting India fifth among origin countries.
 
Since January 2025, the US has deported more than 600 Indian nationals.

Also Read

L1 visa may work if you miss H-1B - here's who qualifies and who doesn't

Trump admin to check for antisemitism before granting immigration benefits

US shuts immigration help desk in big setback for H-1B, green card hopefuls

US to end legal stay of 900k migrants; Rs 85,500 daily fine for overstaying

US immigration quietly revoking student visas from Harvard to Stanford

 
The fine, at current exchange rates, amounts to nearly Rs 86,000 per day.
 
Kathleen Bush-Joseph, an immigration attorney at the Migration Policy Institute, posted on X: “Migrants who came into the US via the CBP One app are receiving parole termination notices & being told to leave immediately. 900k+ people entered this way under the Biden admin.”
 
White House pressure
 
During his first term, Trump used the 1996 law to impose hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines on nine migrants who had sought sanctuary in churches. Those fines were later withdrawn, but smaller penalties of around $60,000 each were enforced on at least four individuals, according to court records.
 
President Joe Biden stopped issuing the fines and rescinded related policies when he took office in 2021.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Debt fund outlook: Choice of fund class must match horizon, risk appetite

ITR filing 2025: CBDT notifies ITR-B to report undisclosed income

Equitas SFB cuts FD rates, 8.05% return is top offer for general citizens

New Aadhaar app to have Face ID, QR code: How will it change identity check

Govt sets April 30 deadline for filing declarations under Vivad se Vishwas

Topics :US immigration policyBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story