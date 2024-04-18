A bar in your home: When you want to say 'cheers' up, close, personal

Businessman Vaibhav Kapoor is setting up a bar in his new bungalow in South Delhi, musing about the time he can entertain his friends in an environment that is home.

"Creating a home bar in my own home is like a dream come true. It will be my retreat for relaxation and a sanctuary for sipping happy thoughts," says Kapoor. He is spending Rs 40 lakh on the full-room bar.

A home bar is a luxury and necessity as socialising with friends and family has become a regular event, says Jitendra Singh, director at Wriver, a luxury home furniture and décor store. People want bars that mix “different materials such as metal with wood or PU (polyurethane paint) finishes with addition of tinted/decorative glasses to lend a really nice and luxurious look and feel,” he says.



Space for a bar



Assess your space and storage options before you start building a home bar, says Gaurav Jain, founder Orange Tree, a home design and decor company. “Select durable materials and use appropriate lighting. Opt for a sturdy structure, which is solid and strong, so that it doesn't tip while opening and closing and while removing bottles. Ensure there is organised storage for glass and bottles to avoid clutter and look for stain free finishes to avoid and kind for stains. Avoid cheap material.”

Orange Tree’s home bars have various design styles, such as ‘industrial chic’ with metals like iron, combined with solid wood. The mid-century modern bar uses wood teak or walnut with varnished finish. Contemporary modern bar units come in dynamic, asymmetrical shapes. The bars cost between Rs 46,000 and Rs 68,000.



Studio Dashline, an architectural firm in Bengaluru and Gurugram, has bar units priced between Rs 2.07 lakh and Rs 35 lakh. Online furniture retailer Urban Ladder's bar cabinets cost between Rs 11,500 and Rs 55,000 and those sold by Pepperfry are priced Rs 20,000-1,06,999.

Sleek home bars with clean lines, minimalist aesthetics and streamlined silhouettes are popular. Light-colored wood, glossy surface, and understated hardware contribute to completing a modern look. Lighting solutions, such as a custom-built backlit shelving unit or countertop, enhance the key features of a bar,

"With the rise of home entertaining, multifunctional bar spaces are becoming increasingly popular. Bars that seamlessly integrate with kitchen islands, dining areas, or living rooms allow for effortless hosting and socializing. Customization is key when it comes to home bar design,” says Dheeraj Bajaj, founder and principal architect at Studio Dashline.



“Homeowners are increasingly seeking bespoke solutions tailored to their specific needs, whether it's a built-in wine rack… or a custom-designed cocktail station. In recent years, several trends have emerged in the realm of home bar design such as the growing appreciation for the warmth and character of natural wood in bar design. For those seeking a more upscale look, materials like marble, granite, and quartz are favoured for countertops and backsplashes," he says.

What are the must-haves for a home bar? “A countertop with low maintenance and no-stain materials for preparation and serving. An open display for a few bottles, glasses and mood lights with sufficient electrical outlet points,” says Neha Garg, principal designer at Studio Jane, a design firm in Mumbai.



The bar should have space for bottles, bar accessories, glasses, refrigerator and wine chiller. “It's essential to ensure that heights and circulation space are well planned and appropriately measured,” says Garg. “There are three main types of home bars: full size, compact, and foldable bars.”

A full-size bar is ideal for a dedicated entertainment room or terrace and will have a full-fledged set-up, including a serving counter, stools and essentials such as a fridge, wine chiller, icemaker and sink. A compact bar for smaller spaces typically has a 5-6 feet long counter with or without a preparation counter. A foldable or readymade bar is ideal for a small apartment.



Gaurav Dewan, founding partner at Hivemind, a design studio in Gurgaon, said even a corner or alcove is enough to accommodate a readymade bar. Homeowners should consider a bar’s finish, design and functionality.

If there is space, a build-to-suit bar is the best option. “A built-to-suit bar offers a myriad of advantages over a readymade one. Firstly, it provides a tailored solution perfectly aligned with the homeowners' specific needs and preferences. Whether it's about hosting gatherings, showcasing a collection, or catering to particular tastes in beverages, a custom-built bar can be designed to fulfill these requirements seamlessly,” says Studio Dashline’s Bajaj.



Marketing professional Amit Aggarwal has a compact bar in his apartment in Andheri, “For a small tasteful and an elegant home bar i.e., not a fraternity-house home bar or gourmet/culinary adjunct, e.g. the bare minimum stuff is liquors such as vodka or gin, Scotch, quality beer, good red wine and white or rosé wine. The bare minimum equipment includes a shaker with strainer and mixers. You must stock up some club soda, tonic water and angostura bitters for that occasional non-drinker,” he says.

Stocking up



For any kind of bar, plan space to store tools, mixers and drinks. They should be within easy reach so that you do not have to walk to the kitchen for supplies.



Next is to select your spirits. “Start with essential spirits: vodka, gin, rum, tequila, whiskey,” says Jonax Ax, advocacy lead at Bacardi India. “Dewar's 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky is a great starting point. You can then expand based on your preferences and the cocktails you enjoy. It is also worthwhile to invest in basic bar tools such as a shaker, jigger, strainer, muddler, and a bar spoon. Have a variety of glassware (e.g., rocks, highball, coupe) for different types of drinks.”

“It is advisable to keep the bottles upright to minimise air contact and reduce oxidation. Direct sunlight should be avoided to prevent degradation of the flavor and color of the spirits.”