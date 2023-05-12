A snapshot of health insurance plans offered by various firms with details

|Insurer Name
|Key Features of Insurers
|Plan Names under each Insurer
|Premiun Annually
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance
|Unlimited Restoration of cover
|Health ReAssure
|10980
|No room rent limit
|Health Companion
|10653
|Lock the Clock and carry forward unutilized sum insured up to 5x
|Health ReaAssure 2.0 Platinum+
|11694
|Care Health Insurance
|7x sum insured in 5 years
|Care supreme
|11149
|Unlimited Restoration of cover
|Care Plus
|11755
|Star Health Insurance
|Comprehensive plan with everything covered
|Star Comprehensive
|11476
|Mid term inclusion of wife and child
|Young Star Silver Plan
|7133
|Unlimited Restoration of cover
|Star Health Assure
|11519
|Women centric plan
|Women Care
|12154
|Aditya Birla Health Insurance
|No room rent limit
|Activ assure Diamond
|8916
|upto 100% discount on renewal premium
|Activ Health Platinum Enhanced
|9750
|Day 1 coverage
|Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Diabetes)
|19242
|Day 1 coverage
|Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Asthma)
|14170
|Day 1 coverage
|Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Hypertension)
|21190
|2x coverage on 1st claim from day 1
|Activ fit plus
|8032
|Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
|No room rent limit
|Individual Health Guard - Gold
|12212
|No claim bonus
|Bajaj Health Guard - Platinum
|13569
|Manipal Cigna
|90 days PED waiting period for Diabetes, BP and Asthama
|Prime - Active
|11028
|OPD cover up to 50k
|Prime – Advantage
|12513
|Unique switch off benefit
|Prime – Protect
|10912
|TATA AIG
|Global coverage
|Medicare
|11948
|Global coverage along with OPD and dental cover
|Medicare Premier
|13663
|Reliance General Insurance
|1 additional month coverage
|Health Infinity (more time)
|9816
|additional 3L Sum Inusred
|Health Infinity (more cover)
|9816
|Global coverage
|Health Infinity (more global)
|9816
|Additional 30% discount available
|Health Gain
|7591