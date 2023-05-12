Home / Finance / Personal Finance / A snapshot of health insurance plans offered by various firms with details

A snapshot of health insurance plans offered by various firms with details

Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
For a 30-year-old male, non-smoker, sum insured of Rs 10 lakh living in a metro city

Insurer Name Key Features of Insurers Plan Names under each Insurer Premiun Annually
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Unlimited Restoration of cover Health ReAssure 10980
  No room rent limit Health Companion 10653
  Lock the Clock and carry forward unutilized sum insured up to 5x Health ReaAssure 2.0 Platinum+ 11694
Care Health Insurance 7x sum insured in 5 years Care supreme 11149
  Unlimited Restoration of cover Care Plus 11755
Star Health Insurance Comprehensive plan with everything covered Star Comprehensive 11476
  Mid term inclusion of wife and child Young Star Silver Plan 7133
  Unlimited Restoration of cover Star Health Assure 11519
  Women centric plan Women Care 12154
Aditya Birla Health Insurance No room rent limit Activ assure Diamond 8916
  upto 100% discount on renewal premium Activ Health Platinum Enhanced 9750
  Day 1 coverage Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Diabetes) 19242
  Day 1 coverage Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Asthma) 14170
  Day 1 coverage Activ Health Platinum Enhanced (Hypertension) 21190
  2x coverage on 1st claim from day 1 Activ fit plus 8032
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance No room rent limit Individual Health Guard - Gold 12212
  No claim bonus Bajaj Health Guard - Platinum 13569
Manipal Cigna 90 days PED waiting period for Diabetes, BP and Asthama Prime - Active 11028
  OPD cover up to 50k  Prime – Advantage 12513
  Unique switch off benefit Prime – Protect 10912
TATA AIG Global coverage Medicare 11948
  Global coverage along with OPD and dental cover Medicare Premier 13663
Reliance General Insurance 1 additional month coverage Health Infinity (more time) 9816
  additional 3L Sum Inusred Health Infinity (more cover) 9816
  Global coverage Health Infinity (more global) 9816
  Additional 30% discount available Health Gain 7591



First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

