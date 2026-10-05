Active vs passive: How investors can choose the right fund strategy

Experts suggest using a mix of active and passive funds across marketcap categories. “Market efficiency, breadth of opportunities, and dispersion between companies differ across large, mid and small caps,” says Aparna Shanker, chief investment officer (CIO), equity, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund. Prefer passive funds in the largecap segment, where intensive coverage and institutional participation make it difficult to sustain alpha. Market inefficiencies and wider opportunities favour active stock picking in the midcap and smallcap segments. “Manager quality, risk controls and liquidity management matter more in these segments,” says Shanker. Shanker suggests that the core portfolio should hold low-cost broad-market passive funds. Active funds should be held in the satellite portfolio. “This structure balances core stability with tactical opportunities for higher growth,” says Kumar.