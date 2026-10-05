Maintenance fee rises 90% in Gurugram township: What to check before buying

The nearly 90 per cent increase in common area maintenance (CAM) charges at a Gurugram township has triggered a dispute between residents and the developer.

Homebuyers are threatening legal action over what they allege are incomplete amenities and inadequate maintenance.

Residents of The Westerlies in Sector 108 staged a peaceful demonstration on Sunday against Experion Developers and its maintenance agency, Mainage Facility Management, according to PTI. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has given the companies 15 days to submit a written, time-bound action plan.

The dispute highlights an issue that can materially affect the cost of owning a property in a large township: Maintenance charges can rise significantly even when residents believe promised facilities have not been fully delivered.

CAM charges rise from Rs 10 to Rs 19 According to the RWA, monthly CAM charges have increased from Rs 10 to Rs 19 per square yard over the past two years — an increase of about 90 per cent. Residents have questioned the basis for the increase and sought audited accounts showing how the maintenance charges are being spent. They have also demanded transparency on maintenance expenditure, including details of vendors. The RWA has sought a rollback to the last undisputed rate until the matter is adjudicated by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA). For homeowners, CAM is an important recurring cost because it is separate from the property's purchase price, home loan EMI and other ownership expenses. A higher per-square-yard charge can translate into a substantial additional monthly outgo in a large plot-based township.

What residents are alleging The dispute is not limited to maintenance bills. According to PTI, residents have raised concerns across several basic services and common facilities. The RWA alleges that: • Perimeter fencing and boundary walls are damaged at several locations. • Boom barriers and Park+ RFID tags at entry gates are not functioning effectively. • The MyGate visitor-management system is absent at the Kite Gate, affecting visitor verification. • The existing trunk sewage line is inadequate for a township with around 900 plots. • Parks and green areas need improvement. • The community club is not operational.

• Power backup, internal roads and drainage require improvement. • Some common areas and facilities, including a religious site, have not been handed over. Residents have sought an independent technical audit of the sewage network and its augmentation, PTI reported. The RWA has also sought greater transparency over maintenance expenditure and the handover of common facilities. Why maintenance charges matter to homebuyers CAM charges are often overlooked when buyers calculate the affordability of a property. But unlike a one-time registration or brokerage cost, maintenance is a recurring expense. For example, at Rs 19 per square yard a month, a 300-square-yard property would attract CAM of Rs 5,700 a month, before considering any other applicable charges. That works out to Rs 68,400 a year.

The actual liability will depend on the size of the property and the terms applicable to the township. Buyers should therefore check not just the sale price but also the maintenance structure before purchasing a property. A sudden increase can also affect household cash flow, particularly for buyers already paying a home loan EMI. What residents are seeking RWA president Rajesh Joon has sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged irregularities by the builder and recommended strict legal action by the Haryana government, PTI reported. Vice-president Ravinder Kumar Yadav said residents would initiate legal action if their concerns were not addressed. The RWA has said it will approach HRERA, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the district administration and other competent authorities if the developer and maintenance agency do not provide concrete action.

Residents have also demanded audited accounts and an explanation for the increase in CAM charges. Resident Savita Chhikara told PTI that residents felt "cheated" and raised concerns about the non-operational community club and religious site. What property buyers should check before buying The dispute is a reminder that buyers in gated townships should examine recurring costs and the status of promised amenities before committing their money. Key checks include: • Maintenance formula: Find out how CAM is calculated and whether it can be revised. • Past increases: Ask for the maintenance charge history rather than relying only on the current rate. • Audited accounts: Check whether there is a mechanism for residents to understand how common-area charges are being spent.