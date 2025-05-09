Actress Amrita Puri buys luxury flat in Mumbai's Lower Parel for Rs 37 cr

Amrita Puri, along with her parents Aditya and Anita Puri, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Lower Parel area for Rs 37 crore, according property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards and the Inspector on the website of Registration.

The transaction was officially registered in April 2025.

The apartment purchased by the Puri family is situated in World One, a part of The World Towers developed by the Lodha Group. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment spans a built-up area of 5,446.53 sq. ft. The transaction included a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.22 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Additionally, the purchase includes rights to four car parking spaces.

Lower Parel, one of Mumbai’s prime residential and commercial hubs, offers premium living spaces with seamless connectivity to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point. Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and writer Amish Tripathi, along with sports personality Zaheer Khan, have also purchased properties in Lower Parel, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Amrita Puri, acclaimed for her performances in films like Aisha, Kai Po Che!, and Four More Shots Please!, has carved a niche in Indian cinema and digital entertainment. Daughter of banking veteran Aditya Puri, former MD of HDFC Bank, she comes from a family known for excellence in both the creative and corporate worlds. Amrita has earned critical acclaim and several nominations for her acting, including a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She continues to be recognized for her versatility across both mainstream and independent projects.