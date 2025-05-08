Skinvestment: Why smarter skincare in summer is about value, not vanity

Invest in your skin — not for vanity, but for vitality. Summer skincare is about protecting your body’s largest organ with knowledge, consistency, and the right products. Skinvestment, truly, is self-care with compounded returns.

As the mercury rises, your skin switches to survival mode — battling heat, dust, humidity, sweat, and UV rays. This seasonal stress often leads to irritation, redness, and summer allergies like prickly heat. Experts urge a shift from do-it-yourself face packs to holistic, science-backed skincare.

"Gone are the days when Multani mitti alone could deliver a glow that lasted all day," says Dr Payal Kanodia, entrepreneur and founder of beauty-tech discovery platform Kult, which curates over 700 premium products. “Your skin is the largest, most visible, and yet most underrated organ. With so much pollution and ozone depletion, even chemical-based products have become necessary. Sunscreen today is as essential as toothpaste. And yes, even indoors.”

India’s skincare market is in the midst of a high-glow transformation. Fueled by changing beauty norms, rising self-care awareness, and ingredient-savvy consumers, the industry has seen explosive growth, especially in urban centres. Today’s skincare shelves go beyond basics, offering everything from cleansers and serums to targeted treatments for acne, aging, and pigmentation. With e-commerce unlocking doorstep access to everything from K-beauty to Ayurvedic elixirs, India’s skincare boom is no longer just a fad — it’s a lifestyle shift. According to global management consultant firm IMARC Group, India’s skincare market touched $8.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to double to $17.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.8 per cent. Rising self-care awareness and social media beauty trends are key drivers. Key market players include premium Indian brands like Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, RAS Luxury Oils, and Ayca, which are gaining traction alongside global names like La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Estée Lauder, Sisley Paris, and SkinCeuticals.

The market is awash with skincare and beauty products. “As we dive into the summer skincare season, we have noticed a surge in searches for sunscreen, face washes, lip balms with SPF, serums, cleansers body mists, and perfumes," says Siddharth Bhagat, director, Amazon Fashion and Beauty (India). "The Korean Beauty portfolio and French pharmacy category is doing quite well with K-beauty brands like Tirtir, MIZON, Skin 1004, Cosrx and French Pharmacy – Caudalie, Uriage, Embryolisse.” He adds that the luxury skincare and professional beauty categories have witnessed remarkable growth, with a growing interest in salon and professional brands. “We have seen a remarkable triple digit YoY growth in business, from clean beauty brands, both global players and homegrown favorites within the luxury beauty segment," says Bhagat. "Customers are increasingly becoming aware of the ingredients and formulations of their skincare and haircare products and are willing to spend more or rather invest in such products. The demand for Clean Beauty remains strong in the premium beauty category on Amazon Beauty.”

Summer Skincare Summer skincare is less about cosmetics and more about barrier protection and sun safety. “Sunscreen is one of the best investments you can make for your skin’s future. Sun exposure is the leading cause of premature aging, pigmentation, and even skin cancer,” says Dr Bhawuk Dhir, consultant dermatologist at PSRI Hospital. "A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more is non-negotiable — whether you’re indoors or out. "Your skin barrier is your first line of defense—treat it gently, or it will fight back. It’s your best bet against ageing, pigmentation, and even skin cancer," adds Dr Dhar. "UVB rays peak during summer and cause sunburn. UVA rays penetrate deeper, accelerating wrinkles, sagging, and pigmentation. Chronic exposure breaks down collagen and increases risk of melasma, freckles, and skin cancers like BCC, SCC, and melanoma. Regular use of SPF 30 or higher reduces melanoma risk and slows photoaging. It’s also crucial in managing skin conditions like melasma, post-acne pigmentation, and rosacea.”

Demand for clean, natural, and sustainable products is rising, but so is trust in science-backed, dermatologist-approved formulations. Both global heavyweights and homegrown heroes are shaping this evolution, powered by social media influence and a surge in skincare literacy. So, what’s trending? Karishma Singh, founder of Kult, says the skincare consumer has evolved. “People aren’t blindly following celebs and influencers anymore. And the old belief that ‘natural is always better’, that's fading fast," she says. "Brands like The Ordinary and Minimalist have shown that results matter more than labels. At Kult, we don’t use vague terms like ‘natural’ or ‘non-toxic’—even water has chemistry.”

Skincare mistakes you’re probably making Even the most well-intentioned skincare routines can go sideways. Here are some of the biggest slip-ups that could be sabotaging your skin—and how to fix them. Cleansing Confusion: Too Much or Too Little? Think of cleansing as the foundation of your skincare house. Now imagine over-washing it into a dusty ruin—or barely cleaning it at all. Neither works. “Over-cleansing strips away natural oils and leaves your skin dry and cranky. Under-cleansing? That’s an open invite to acne, dullness, and grime,” says Babita, a professional makeup artist at MAC Cosmetics. Pro tip: Wash your face twice a day. Not ten. Not zero.

Wrong products = Wrong results What works for your BFF might be a breakout waiting to happen for you. Slathering rich creams on oily skin? Say hello to clogged pores. Using lightweight gels on dry skin? Prepare for flakiness. Know your skin type, then choose products that work with your skin, not against it. The Great Neck-and-Hand Neglect You’ve got a 12-step skincare routine for your face, but your neck and hands are out there raw-dogging UV rays? Big mistake. These areas are just as exposed to pollution and sunlight—and just as likely to show signs of aging. Moisturizer and sunscreen aren’t just for your cheeks. Spread the love.

Sleeping in Makeup: A Crime Against Skin Yes, we know. You got home at 2 a.m. and your bed whispered sweet nothings. But that smudged kajal and foundation need to go. "Leaving makeup on overnight clogs pores, triggers breakouts, and dulls your skin," says Babita. "Always remove makeup with a proper cleansing oil or micellar water. Then—double cleanse. Follow up with a gentle face wash, and don’t forget to moisturise." Hydration Nation This one’s not just about serums. If you’re not drinking enough water (8–10 glasses a day), your skin’s thirst will show. Think flakiness, tightness, and the opposite of glow.

Before Makeup: Prep Like a Pro Babita advises that a flawless base starts with skincare, not foundation. Cleanse to remove any leftover gunk Moisturize to smooth and hydrate Prime to lock it all in and create a clean canvas And remember — consistency is everything. Your skin isn’t moody. It’s just reacting to what you’re doing (or not doing) every day. Adjust, adapt, and stay loyal to your routine. And then there's baby skincare. Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India (Chicco), recommends 100 per cent mineral sunscreens. “Chemical filters can penetrate and irritate baby skin. Mineral sunscreens reflect UV rays and work immediately upon application. Go for SPF 50, PA++++, water-resistant and dermatologically tested options. Bonus if it’s marine-safe.”

In a nutshell, it’s not just about products — it’s about consistency, science, and lifestyle. Your skin reflects how you treat it, both inside and out. Here’s what matters most: guard your skin barrier. The outermost layer —stratum corneum — is your skin’s defence shield. Use gentle, non-foaming or sulfate-free cleansers to avoid stripping natural oils. Moisturise with ceramides, glycerine, or hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration and support lipid repair. Skip exfoliation as it weakens your barrier, causing redness and sensitivity. UV exposure ages skin and increases cancer risk — even indoors or on cloudy days. “Sunscreen is as essential indoors as it is outdoors. UV rays don’t care where you are,” says Dr Bhawuk Dhir, dermatologist, PSRI Hospital. "Opt for sunscreen based on your skin type. One size doesn’t fit all. Use the right activities for your skin type and concerns since misuse can backfire."