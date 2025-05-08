BOB card's Mother's Day deals: Discounts on shopping, travel & more

As Mother’s Day approaches, BOBCARD Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda , has rolled out a bouquet of special offers designed to help cardholders create lasting memories for their mothers. The campaign runs through late May and June, with some deals extending to year-end.

Online Shopping: Instant discounts on big brands

According to the BoB Card, customers can enjoy:

10 per cent instant discount on Amazon purchases between May 9 and 13

12 per cent instant discount on Tata Cliq Luxury and Fashion, using codes BOBTCLEMI (Luxury) and BOBTCFEMI (Fashion), valid until June 30.

(Luxury) and (Fashion), valid until June 30. Travel Deals: Celebrate with a Getaway

For families planning a trip with Mom, BoB Card is offering:

Up to 15 per cent off on Paytm flights, domestic and international, using promo codes FLYBOB and INTLFLYBOB, valid till June 30.

Up to 35 per cent off on MakeMyTrip, including flights, hotels, and holidays, via no-cost EMI every Tuesday and Friday (codes MMTBOBEMI and MMTBOBINTEMI), valid through June 30.

Dining & entertainment: Celebrate over food and films

BoB Card users can also avail:

Rs 50 off on Zomato orders with code BOBCC (till June 30).

(till June 30). 10 per cent off at PVR Inox, including food and beverages, valid till June 25.

Rs 500 off on Eazy Diner bills with the promo code BOB500 (till June 30).

Premium gifting: Jewellery and smartphones

For those looking to splurge on something special:

Surat Diamond offers up to Rs 5,000 off with code BBCRDS2552517385 , valid till December 31.

, valid till December 31. Oppo is offering cashback up to Rs 5,000 on smartphones purchased through no-cost EMI plans, valid till May 31.

Smart gifting with smart savings

According to the BoB Card, over 500 brand offers are part of this festive campaign, allowing customers to gift experiences, travel, and tangible tokens of appreciation without compromising their finances. The offers span across categories like lifestyle, travel, food, fashion, and electronics, all aimed at making this Mother’s Day extra special