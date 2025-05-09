Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today on May 9? Know more

Banks Holiday in West Bengal: In honour of the 164th birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, banks in West Bengal will be shut on Friday, May 9. In West Bengal, where he was born, the renowned poet and social reformer's birthday is celebrated as a public holiday to honour and remember his lasting influence.

For Indians, Tagore's literary brilliance, the writing of the national song, and his cultural heritage are eternal inspirations that are highly relevant in every decade. Tagore, who was born in what was then Calcutta on May 7, 1861, is regarded as one of the main designers of contemporary India.

Bank holiday 2025: Are banks closed today?

ALSO READ: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Is Pochishe Boishakh on May 7 or 8? The 25th day of the month of Boishakh, according to the Bengali calendar, is the day on which West Bengal traditionally observes Tagore Jayanti. Therefore, on May 9, the state will celebrate a holiday, while on May 7, other states already celebrated Tagore Jayanti.

Bank holiday 2025: Extended long weekend in West Bengal

Bengal will have a long weekend because Friday is a holiday in the state. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will also be closed on May 10 throughout India, including West Bengal, because it is the second Saturday. This implies that banks in West Bengal will be closed from May 9 to May 11 for three days.

ALSO READ: Schools, colleges shut in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, J-K amid Pak tensions Notably, several states, including Bengal, will observe a holiday on May 12, but banks and other institutions will reopen as usual on Monday. The Buddha Purnima celebration is to blame for this. Therefore, Monday will be a holiday in many states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Complete list of bank holidays in May 2025

May 1: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Goa and Bihar. May 9: To observe the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, West Bengal will mark a holiday on this day.

May 12: Banks in Tripura, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir

May 16: Sikkim-based banks will be closed to mark Sikkim State Day.

May 26: Tripura will mark a holiday on the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29: Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.