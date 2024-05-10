Purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious. No wonder that the sale of gold jumps by over 30 per cent as people throng to jewellers to buy the yellow metal. Any investments or purchases made on Akshaya Tritiya are believed to yield fruitful results and bring long-lasting prosperity to the household. To tap the market, big jewellery brands are offering a host of discounts.

Here is a look at offers from major jewellery brands



Malabar



Malabar is offering up to 25 per cent discount on making charges for gold jewellery. You can avail this discount on making charges for Precia/Era studded jewellery and also on diamond jewellery. This offer is valid till May 12, 2024.

SBI credit card customers can avail five per cent cashback on minimum Rs 25,000 spend. But there is a Rs 2,500 cap on cash back.



Tanishq

Tanishq is offering a 20 per cent discount on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond jewellery. The offer is valid till May 12, 2024.

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers is offering a 20 per cent discount on diamond-studded items. Buyers will also get a 5 per cent instant bank discount on select credit and debit cards.

Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas too has introduced special offers, including a Rs 1,000 gift voucher on gold jewellery purchases exceeding Rs 50,000, and a complimentary Rs 500 gift voucher on silver jewellery purchases over Rs 10,000.

Customers are also getting a free Rs 2,000 gift voucher on the purchase of diamonds, uncut diamonds, and precious jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and above. This offer is valid from till May 12, 2024.

Mellora



Mellora too is offering a 25 per cent discount on purchase of diamond and gemstone jewellery.



Carat Lane

Carat Lane is offering a 20 per cent discount on diamond prices across over 4500 designs, along with a flat Rs 500 off on the first purchase.

You can also get gold and silver delivered to your doorstep within just 10 minutes through quick commerce platforms.

Instant delivery apps like Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto are also selling gold and silver coins which will be delivered within 10 minutes on Akshaya Tritiya.

Bigbasket has partnered with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP to offer gold and silver coins.

Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim to offer gold and silver coins.

Blinkit is offering quick gold and complete Akshaya Tritiya kits.

Zepto has also joined the celebration by offering gold and silver coins to its customers.