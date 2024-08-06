Annoyed by visa cancellations? This AI tool boosts approval chances by 80%

Planning a vacation is always exciting, but there's nothing worse than having all your bookings in place and then not getting your visa approved. It’s a real mood killer. But don’t worry, there’s some good news for you. Atlys, a travel tech startup, has just rolled out an AI-powered Visa Probability Evaluator.

This tool uses advanced AI and machine learning models to predict your chances of getting a visa. According to Atlys, it can help reduce visa rejections by 80%. This is particularly useful for Indian travellers facing frequent last-minute rejections, leading to financial losses and ruined travel plans.

The Visa Probability Evaluator offers a straightforward way to check your chances of getting a visa before you even start the application process.

Take Mayank Sharma, a Delhi-based executive, for example. He lost Rs 3.5 lakh on non-refundable bookings when his Schengen visa was denied two days before his trip. This tool aims to prevent such losses by providing more reliable insights into visa approval.

Harshil Shah, Product Lead at Atlys, says, "We encourage users to assess their visa probability even if their travel plans are 1-2 years away. This foresight allows ample time to address and strengthen any gaps in their application."

Shah also adds, "With the launch of our Visa Probability Evaluator, we are providing travellers with unprecedented clarity and confidence, ensuring they can approach their visa applications with a strategic advantage."

How to use the tool

To use the tool, you need to enter your travel details and upload the necessary documents on the Atlys platform. The algorithm will then analyse data from past visa applications to give you a probability score. You'll get a detailed report with insights to improve your chances of approval.

Visa rejection woes

Visa rejections are a costly problem. According to the Schengen Statistics Portal, Indians lost around Rs 109 crore due to rejected visa applications. Out of 966,687 applications, 151,752 were denied. The non-refundable fees add to the financial burden on applicants.

Key points to remember

Start early: Use the tool even if your travel plans are far ahead.

Detailed insights: Get a clear report on your chances and how to improve them.

Avoid financial losses: Prevent losses on non-refundable bookings by understanding your approval probability early on.