Annual FASTag pass to make highway toll payment easier: This is how

An annual pass for non-commercial private vehicles will make FASTag payments easier and economical when it is launched on August 15, said the government.

The policy will help benefit frequent travellers who have to pay at toll plazas located within 60 km of each other, an issue that has long been a source of frustration.

Where and how to activate The pass will be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, along with official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). A dedicated link for activation and renewal will be provided soon. Only private, non-commercial LMVs like cars, jeeps and vans are eligible. Key benefits of the annual pass Flat cost: Rs 3,000 for up to 200 trips or one year Nationwide access: Valid for all national highways Faster commutes: Reduced congestion and wait times at toll plazas