Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Women rank term insurance as top choice to secure child's future: Survey

Women rank term insurance as top choice to secure child's future: Survey

Women prefer term insurance plans with child income security, according to Bajaj Allianz Life

women employees, female workforce
women employees, female workforce (Photo/Pexels)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A majority of working women in India consider their children’s financial stability in unforeseen events a priority in financial planning, according to a survey by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
 
As many as 57 per cent of them regard funding education as another priority. managing health expenses (53 per cent) and retirement planning (54 per cent) are some other items in their planning. As many as 61 per cent of women have planned for their children’s financial stability, said the survey, conducted in collaboration with Pixis Global and Quals.AI. It questioned more than 1,000 salaried and self-employed women in metro, Tier-I and Tier-II cities.
 
“The findings show that women today view term insurance as more than just life cover. Their financial priorities are clear, from their child’s education to critical health protection, and they expect term plans to cater to these needs,” said Tarun Chugh, managing director & chief executive officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
 

Why women prefer term insurance

 
  • 46 per cent of respondents said they prefer term insurance for their children more than any other financial product 
  • 93 per cent found the child income security feature appealing. 
  • 87 per cent liked term plans that offered critical illness coverage. 
  • 57 per cent viewed health management services as a must-have in a term plan. 
  • 33 per cent of women valued educational benefits built into the plan, and 28 per cent said high life cover was important.
 

Gaps in current offerings

 
Many respondents said they think term insurance products lacked flexibility and did not offer maturity benefits. Complex claim processes and limited health riders were also cited as pain points.
 
“Our survey insights will help us design more inclusive products that meet the evolving needs of women policyholders,” said Chugh.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Undisclosed crypto income: Respond to taxman's notice, file revised return

Real estate booms as housing sales up 77% in last 7 years: Report

Bank locker customers urged to secure their rights, sign new agreement

Shop smart: RuPay JCB card now gives 25% cashback abroad this summer

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal slash savings rates: New terms explained

Topics :InsuranceTerm insuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story