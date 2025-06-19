Women rank term insurance as top choice to secure child's future: Survey

“The findings show that women today view term insurance as more than just life cover. Their financial priorities are clear, from their child’s education to critical health protection, and they expect term plans to cater to these needs,” said Tarun Chugh, managing director & chief executive officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Why women prefer term insurance

46 per cent of respondents said they prefer term insurance for their children more than any other financial product

93 per cent found the child income security feature appealing.

87 per cent liked term plans that offered critical illness coverage.

57 per cent viewed health management services as a must-have in a term plan.

33 per cent of women valued educational benefits built into the plan, and 28 per cent said high life cover was important.

Gaps in current offerings

Many respondents said they think term insurance products lacked flexibility and did not offer maturity benefits. Complex claim processes and limited health riders were also cited as pain points.