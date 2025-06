Women rank term insurance as top choice to secure child's future: Survey

A majority of working women in India consider their children’s financial stability in unforeseen events a priority in financial planning , according to a survey by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

As many as 57 per cent of them regard funding education as another priority. managing health expenses (53 per cent) and retirement planning (54 per cent) are some other items in their planning. As many as 61 per cent of women have planned for their children’s financial stability, said the survey, conducted in collaboration with Pixis Global and Quals.AI. It questioned more than 1,000 salaried and self-employed women in metro, Tier-I and Tier-II cities.