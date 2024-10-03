Luxurious or simple: Festive gift options for everyone in giving season

Are you a culture enthusiast, a fashion fan or a promoter of social causes? A festive gift of products and hampers should reveal what you are. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As many as 36 per cent Indians plan to spend more this Diwali from last year, according to a report by advertising agency Rediffusion. Ecommerce companies and online sellers are expected to ship merchandise worth $12 billion to consumers in India this festive season, up 23 per cent compared with about $9.7 billion last year, the Economic Times newspaper reported last month citing data from market research firm Datum Intelligence.

According to e Flipkart its customers nationwide are buying phones, electronics, fashion, beauty and general merchandise items during the -commerce company’s shopping event. "Some of the early trends indicate an increase in demand for categories that enable a lifestyle upgrade; and Tier-II+ cities have been showing growth in the run up to this year’s festive season," said Harsh Chaudhary, vice-president - growth, Flipkart. “Consumer preferences are evolving and shifting towards premiumisation. The recent shopping trends on Amazon India, highlight growing demand for premium items such as jewelry, and high-end apparel. Also, there is greater inclination towards upgrades and this transition is leading to growth across high end smartphones, premium smartwatches, large-screen TVs and even front-load washing machines to name a few,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president - categories, Amazon India, about the ecommerce company’s shopping festival.





ALSO READ: E-commerce order volumes grow 20% in first 4 days of festive season sale But gifts do not have to be luxurious or expensive -- they should be thoughtful. Bandhwari Women's Project, a crafts livelihood initiative, offers socially conscious alternatives in festive gifting. It works in Bandhwari village in Haryana, where a group of 20 women make products for “financial independence”. “Situated in the shadow of the Bandhwari landfill site, where vast amounts of civic refuse from Gurgaon and Faridabad are dumped daily, these women confront formidable ecological and economic challenges. Their lives are marred by contaminated groundwater, multiple health hazards, and a severely degraded quality of life,” said Shreya Sinha, director of Incentive Foundation that runs a financial empowerment project in the village.

“Through Bandhwari Women's Project, they now have the opportunity to transform their lives and create a sustainable future for themselves and their children, as they embark on a path towards financial independence for the first time in their lives.” The project trains women to turn sarees into bags, yoga mats, laptop and tablet sleeves, stationery and electronics pouches priced between Rs 250 and Rs 4,000. The women also make card and passport holders, sunglass cases, sleep masks and keychains, and home decor items. “There is a lot more focus on sustainability (in gifting). Corporate India is examining how they can promote social causes through festive gifts,” said Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer products and retail sector leader at Deloitte India.

“The other area is to look at products which are Made in India, typically handicrafts, but sometimes even food which is local, organic and seasonal. In terms of young startups, one sees they are becoming less brand conscious but more value conscious and hence "Function over form" that prioritizes practicality, utility, and functionality of an object over its aesthetic appeal. The idea is that the object should be primarily useful and effective in fulfilling its purpose.”



ALSO READ: Apple Diwali festive offer: Cashback, bundle deals, no-cost EMIs, and more Ayurveda gift hampers, handcrafted diyas (lamps), copper or brass pooja (prayer) items such as kalash, plates, and bells, continue to remain top trending items for gifting this Diwali. But also trends like gifting traditional Indian art are surfacing, such as Pichwai paintings or Madhubani prints, that supports local artisans and preserves India's cultural heritage. Jaypore and Kalakriti offer curated art collections that can be used for gifting. Home decor products continue to be sought after and are a widely accepted Diwali gift. If you opt for gifting a food hamper, gourmet chocolates, exotic teas, artisanal snacks, are a favourite this year too.

Five star hotels have curated hampers that blend food with tradition. Le Meridien in New Delhi has folk-style themed hampers called Bandhani (featuring homemade Ghewar, macaroons, chocolate pralines); Phulkari (Besan Ladoo and other sweets); Baghini (Imarti, and Baghini-inspired napkins). “Each of our hampers is not just a collection of treats; they are carefully designed to embody the spirit of India’s folk art traditions. The exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail in each item create a memorable experience for the recipient,” said Meena Bhatia, vice-president & general manager of Le Meridien New Delhi, Premium dry fruits, particularly almonds, are again a favourite gifting option for festivals.