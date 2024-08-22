IPO vs NFO: How to decide which is a better investment option for you

Key differences between IPOs and NFOs

IPO

Aimed at raising capital for a company, allowing it to expand operations or provide liquidity for existing shareholders.

Investors buy shares directly in a company, exposing them to the specific risks and rewards associated.

Requires a demat account for trading shares, which may deter some potential investors.

NFO

Designed to raise capital for a mutual fund scheme, enabling professional management of a diversified portfolio.

Investors purchase units of a mutual fund, spreading their risk across a range of assets managed by professionals.

Accessible without a demat account, making it easier for novice investors to participate.

“Though NFOs are not as popular as IPOs, both have separate purposes. IPOs help investors in subscribing to the company’s shares directly and help in instant gratification if it lists at premium," said Amar Ranu, head - investment products & insights at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

"However, due to over subscription in most NFOs these days, the chance of getting the subscription is very dim. In contrast to direct stocks, which carry a higher risk, NFO assists in subscribing to new funds that are more diversified and a pool of assets and helps to reduce risk. From the perspective of investors, NFOs are preferable since they are more diversified, carry lower risk, and contribute to steady returns over an extended length of time, ” said Ranu.