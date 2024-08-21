Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs yanked out $1.8bn from financial stocks amid global risk off

FPIs yanked out $1.8bn from financial stocks amid global risk off

On August 5, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 10,073 crore, marking their third-largest single-day outflow, which led to a 3 per cent drop in benchmark indices

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

The total net FPI outflow for the first fortnight of August reached Rs 18,823 crore | Photo: Shutterstock

Sundar Sethuraman
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 14,790 crore ($1.8 billion) from financial stocks in the first half of August, driven by global risk aversion sparked by fears of a US recession. Additional factors contributing to the decline in banking stocks included subdued earnings growth in the June quarter, concerns about slowing deposit growth, and stricter liquidity norms imposed by the Reserve Bank of India.

In contrast, FPIs invested in safe-haven sectors, purchasing stocks in healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). On August 5, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 10,073 crore, marking their third-largest single-day outflow, which led to a 3 per cent drop in benchmark indices. Global markets also plummeted following disappointing US unemployment data, fuelling concerns of a recession in the world's largest economy.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The total net FPI outflow for the first fortnight of August reached Rs 18,823 crore. Typically, during risk-off periods, FPIs withdraw from financial stocks, where they have the largest exposure. As of August 15, FPI allocation to financial stocks stood at 27.28 per cent, down from 27.48 per cent on July 31. The information technology sector had the second-highest FPI allocation at 9.33 per cent.

Also Read

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity funds increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in the budget while short-term capital gains (STCG) tax increased from 15 to 20 per cent. “While the 33 per cent increase in STCG tax may seem high, it sho

FPIs turn net sellers; pull out Rs 21,201 crore from equities in Aug so far

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs invest Rs 30,772 cr in equities in July so far on sustained growth

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs invest Rs 15,352 cr in Indian equities during first two weeks of July

infrastructure, infra, National Investment & Infrastructure Fund

Investments in Indian real estate rise to record $4.8 bn in H1 2024: Report

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Global trends to drive markets in holiday-shortened week, say analysts

Topics : Foreign portfolio investor Foreign Portfolio Investors FPIs financial stocks US recession

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon