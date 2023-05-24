Assess your affordability before purchasing amid housing market buoyancy

“After experiencing the Covid-19 lockdowns, Indians have come to realise the value of home ownership over renting,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Indians seem to be on a home buying spree after the Covid pandemic. According to the ANAROCK Group, the financial year (FY) 2023 saw record sales volume across the top seven cities, with approximately 379,000 units sold, down 36 per cent over the previous year. Total sales amounted to around Rs 3.47 trillion, a 48 per cent rise over FY22.