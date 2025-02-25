Visa concerns: 62% Indians fear accent may hurt English scores, 74% looks

Do you worry about how you look, dress, or sound when appearing for visa-related tests? If the answer is yes, you are not alone. A survey by Pearson, a global provider of English language tests for study applications, found that more than 62 per cent of English test-takers in India worry their Indian accent will negatively affect their speaking test scores. Over 74 per cent believe their appearance could impact their results when assessed by a human examiner.

The findings come from a social perception survey conducted by the Pearson Test of English, used for study, work, and migration visas.

Concerns over bias in testing

The report sheds light on concerns about bias in language tests, particularly relating to looks, accents, and personal appearance. It raises questions about the fairness of traditional assessments and the need to focus on a candidate’s actual language skills rather than external factors.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 respondents across India, who have taken or are planning to take an English proficiency test, found that 96 per cent had been assessed by a human examiner.

Among the concerns raised:

Also Read

Skin colour bias: 59 per cent of respondents believe they will be treated differently based on their skin tone, fearing unconscious preference for lighter skin.

Dress and impression: 64 per cent think their choice of clothing could create a wrong impression, with this belief particularly strong in Maharashtra, where 67 per cent of test-takers feel this way.

Job status and respect: Seven in ten respondents, particularly from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, think those with prestigious jobs or strong educational backgrounds are treated with more respect.

Accent concerns: 63 per cent, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, believe modifying their Indian accent will improve their test score.

Shradha Marian, an educator and IELTS trainer, said many students preparing for English tests ask whether adopting an American or British accent would help their scores.

“At times, students ask me whether it would be better if I speak in an American accent or British. What will help me score better?” she said.

She recalled a student from Haryana who felt out of place after noticing other test-takers in Gurugram were "well-dressed". “Embarrassed, that very day he went to buy new clothes and shoes,” she added.

Shradha believes trainers should emphasise that neither appearance nor accent determines success. “Look at some of the scientists working with Nasa. They don’t have an American or British accent and yet are doing a spectacular job,” she said.

Fear of appearance affecting result outcome

The belief that external appearance influences test outcomes is particularly high in Punjab, where 77 per cent of respondents say looks can affect speaking test results.

Many test-takers also feel that speaking with a certain accent can make a difference:

64 per cent think having a particular accent improves scores.

35 per cent, including those in Tamil Nadu, believe an American accent is an advantage.

21 per cent, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, think a British accent helps.

76 per cent believe dressing formally creates a “professional” impression and can lead to higher scores.

AI-driven testing to reduce bias

Prabhul Ravindran, director of English Language Learning at Pearson India, acknowledged that concerns about appearance and accent have long shaped opportunities in India, even affecting earning potential.

“The English language testing and the broader global mobility space are not immune to these challenges. However, at Pearson, we are transforming this landscape,” he said.

According to Ravindran, Pearson’s evaluation system combines responsible AI with language experts to assess proficiency without face-to-face interviews. The technology recognises more than 125 accents, aiming to ensure a fairer process by eliminating human biases.

By focusing purely on English skills rather than external factors, the approach seeks to create an inclusive environment where candidates have an equal chance to succeed.

India's standing in global English proficiency

According to Pearson’s Global English Proficiency Report, launched last month, India ranks above the global average in spoken English.

Delhi leads in English proficiency, followed by Rajasthan.

India's average English skills score is 52, lower than the global average of 57.

However, India’s English speaking score is 57, slightly above the global average of 54.