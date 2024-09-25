Post-Covid shift:Investors favor stability & tax perks in financial choices

Indians seek regular good returns and tax benefits when they make investment decisions, according to a study that tracked trends before and after the pandemic. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Called ‘Investment patterns and preferences of Indian retail investors: COVID as an influencer’, the study had multiple-choice questions on five factors: Degree of risk, tax benefits, liquidity, degree of returns, and regularity of returns. The study, by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with Jagan Institute of Management Studies, considered two years before Covid-19 (FY 2018-2020) and two years after it (FY 2021-23).

Key findings

The study revealed shifts in investor preferences that include:

Mutual funds: Investment in mutual funds was influenced by the degree of returns, regularity and degree of risk in a pre-Covid period. While, the post Covid period saw more influence of liquidity rather than degree of risk involved along with degree of returns and regularity of returns in the mutual fund investments.

Bonds: Tax benefits, liquidity, and higher returns have become more influential factors for investment decisions after the pandemic.



Stocks: Investors now view stocks purely as high-yield investments, disregarding other factors like tax benefits or liquidity.

Gold bonds: Tax benefits and regularity of returns remain crucial factors both pre- and post-pandemic.

Real estate: In pre-Covid times, while investing in real estate the investors considered its probability to be sold quickly as a major factor. In contrast, tax benefits and regularity of returns were important factors governing investment preferences in post Covid times

Derivatives: The investment preferences for derivatives were largely governed by degree of risk, liquidity, degree of returns and regularity of returns. However, the post-tax benefits and regularity of returns turned into significant factors impacting the preference to buy by derivatives.

“India's capital market has witnessed robust performance during the post-Covid years, supported by a strong regulatory environment, high economic growth, and investors' confidence in India's growth story,” Sanjeev Agrawal, president of PHDCCI.