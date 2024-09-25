Gen Z & Millennials drive 85% of insurance sales, reveal report

Insurance advisors of Gen Z and millennial generations – cohorts born after 1997 and 1981 – are responsible for 85 per cent of total policy sales, according to a study that tracked industry's demographics.

Turtlemint, an insurance technology (insurtech) company, studied the demographics of its network of more than 350,000 certified insurance advisors. According to the company, 78 per cent of Gen Z advisors conduct most of their business online. As many as 74 per cent of millennial advisors prefer digital platforms for transactions.

In most states 80 per cent of certified insurance advisors are GenZ and millennials. “We are witnessing a remarkable surge in sales driven by Gen Z and millennials. This data highlights the importance of digital transformation in the insurance industry, and we remain committed to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of both our partners and customers,” Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Turtlemint, in a press statement.