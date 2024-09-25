Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gen Z & Millennials drive 85% of insurance sales, reveal report

78% of such advisors conduct most of their business online, according to Turtlemint's data

life insurance
Photo: Shutterstock
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
Insurance advisors of Gen Z and millennial generations – cohorts born after 1997 and 1981 – are responsible for 85 per cent of total policy sales, according to a study that tracked industry's demographics.
 

Turtlemint, an insurance technology (insurtech) company, studied the demographics of its network of more than 350,000 certified insurance advisors. According to the company, 78 per cent of Gen Z advisors conduct most of their business online. As many as  74 per cent of millennial advisors prefer digital platforms for transactions.
 
In most states 80 per cent of certified insurance advisors are GenZ and millennials. “We are witnessing a remarkable surge in sales driven by Gen Z and millennials. This data highlights the importance of digital transformation in the insurance industry, and we remain committed to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of both our partners and customers,” Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Turtlemint, in a press statement.
 

The rise of insurtech firms with digital platforms is facilitating the entry of new advisors and making insurance a lucrative career.
 
“Traditionally considered a complex and less engaging career, insurance is now viewed as a dynamic and essential financial tool. The current generation's digital proficiency is not just increasing sales but is also redefining customer engagement. This evolution underscores the beginning of a new era in insurance, one that is driven by technology and a customer-first approach,” said the company.
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

